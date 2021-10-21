The Scotland players celebrate Jenna Clark's goal against Faroe Islands at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland Women return to Hampden Park for the second time in a month, as they look to continue their winning run against Hungary Women in Group B of the UEFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Pedro Martínez Losa has enjoyed a great start to life as the new national team boss, winning his first two games in charge, including an impressive 7-1 win over the Faroe Islands in front of close to 5,000 fans.

A third qualifying win in a row could put Scotland nine points clear of their nearest competitors Ukraine in third, though Spain still currently top the group after winning their opening two games against Faroe Islands and Hungary 10-0 and 7-0 respectively.

The Spanish boss has been boosted by the return of star players Caroline Weir and Lisa Evans, both of whom missed last month qualifiers owing to injury.

Elsewhere, Hibernian’s Amy Muir earns a recall to the squad after an impressive start to the season, while Glasgow City’s Lauren Davidson and Jenna Clark stay in Losa’s squad following their international debuts in last month’s qualifying games.

What time is Scotland Women vs Hungary Women?

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Friday 22 October, 7:35pm

The match will mark the Scotland Women’s second match at the national stadium since the Scottish FA’s announcement the team will play all their women's internationals at Hampden Park in order to "inspire" further growth in the women’s game across the country.

A five-year plan was launched by the Scottish FA in July, as the SFA aims to increase the number of professional players by 10% per year.

On the announcement, head of women's football Fiona McIntyre told the BBC: "We're confident we can meet that target.

“The growth in the last five years has been really significant. We've gone from one or two professional players to the 70-plus that we have now.

"We understand the clubs and league's ambition and the direction they want to go in."

How can I get tickets to watch Scotland Women at Hampden Park?

Tickets are available for Scotland Women’s World Cup qualifiers at Hampden from the official SWNT ticket site.

To purchase tickets, simply register free on the site here.

Tickets for the game against Hungary Women are priced at just £10 for adults, £5 for children/seniors and free for members of the Scotland Supporters Club.

Can’t make it to Hampden? Don’t worry, as BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s first home game of the World Cup qualifiers. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from Hampden Park of Scotland Women v Faroe Islands Women will begin at 7.25pm, with Derek MacKay and Alex O’Henley on commentary.

