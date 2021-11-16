Scotland Women squad: Manchester United duo return for Ukraine and Spain clashes

Martha Thomas (pictured) and Man Utd team mate Kirsty Smith have returned to the Scotland squad after injury. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland host Ukraine on Friday, November 26 at Hampden, before travelling to face Spain at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Tuesday, November 30.

After missing the memorable last gasp victory over Hungary, Manchester United pair Martha Thomas and Kirsty Smith have returned from injury for the double-header.

Scotland currently lie joint top of the table with Spain on nine points. Ukraine have played one game less and have three points thus far.

The squad has a consistent feel to it with Rachel Corsie again skippering the side following her dramatic late winner against Hungary at Hampden last month.

Christie Murray is also included, after battling back from a recent injury. This is the first time the Birmingham City player will link up again with Pedro Martinez Losa having worked under him at Arsenal previously.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers - Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton Athletic), Jenna Fife (Rangers).

Defenders - Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jenny Beattie (Arsenal), Sophie Howard (Leicester City).

Midfielders - Lucy Graham (Everton), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City - on loan from Celtic), Lisa Evans (West Ham United - on loan from Arsenal), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).

Forwards - Jane Ross (Rangers), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton), Martha Thomas (Manchester United).