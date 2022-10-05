The Scotland team celebrate Martha Thomas' goal against Ukraine in June (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

Scotland will be hoping to pick up a huge win when they face Austria in their crucial World Cup play-off and edge closer to their first major tournament since 2019.

Pedro Martinez-Losa’s side are set host the Euro 2022 quarter finalists at Hampden Park on Thursday night knowing a win will hand them a path to the second qualification phase against Republic of Ireland next week

The national side will head into the game in confident mood after an outstanding 4-0 victory over Ukraine in June was backed up by an impressive friendly performances against former European Champions Netherlands and the Faroe Islands last month.

Rachel Corsie of Scotland celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group B match between Scotland and Hungary. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

There are no injury concerns for Scotland with West Ham United’s Lisa Evans and AC Milan’s Christy Grimshaw returning to the squad after missing September’s games against the Faroe Islands and Netherlands. Kirsty Hanson earns a recall to Martinez-Losa’s squad after an impressive start to the season for Aston Villa.

Capped by her country 74 times, Christie Murray told the official Scotland website the squad are desperate to return to the world stage as they prepare to face Austria on Thursday.

"I think it just makes you all the more determined to get back there. When you’ve enjoyed an experience like that, and everything that comes with it, you just want the chance to do it all over again” she said.

“It means everything, but there’s also no need to build it up too much in your head.

"It’s a game of football and we’ve being doing that all our lives. There are potentially two games between us and a World Cup. This is what it’s all about."

How can I watch Scotland Women vs Austria Women? What time do Scotland Women kick off?

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland, Thursday 6 October 7.35pm

Can’t make it to the game? Don’t worry, as BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s crucial play-off game. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from Hampden Park will begin at 7.25pm.

How can I get tickets for Scotland Women vs Austria Women?

Tickets are available for Scotland Women’s World Cup play-off at Hampden from the official SWNT ticket site.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children/seniors and are free for Scotland Supporters Club members. Tickets can be purchased here.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad?

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Fiona Brown (Rosengård)