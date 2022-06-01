LiveScotland v Ukraine LIVE: World Cup play-off pre-match build-up from big match at Hampden

Scotland’s men haven’t been to the World Cup since 1998. Just 180 minutes – plus penalties and extra-time if necessary – are now between Steve Clarke’s side and ending an an absence of almost a quarter of a century.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:55 pm
A Ukraine supporter stands on the steps outside Hampden Park, ahead of the World Cup Qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
A Ukraine supporter stands on the steps outside Hampden Park, ahead of the World Cup Qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Ukraine are the visitors to Hampden in the first of two matches which will decide Europe’s final participants in Qatar this November.

Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

There’s much at stake this evening and that means plenty of emotion – an aspect in the match which will be intensified given the situation faced in the opposition’s homeland.

Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, match coverage, reaction and analysis from Scotland’s latest crucial qualifier.

Read More

Read More
Scotland v Ukraine: What our writers think will happen at Hampden

Refresh below for the latest updates from the National Stadium as we follow Scotland’s World Cup bid into a highly charged play-off.

Scotland v Ukraine: LIVE

Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 16:50

  • World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final
  • Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - kick-off 7.45pm
  • Winner to face Wales on Sunday
Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 16:46

Three hours to go...

There are three hours to go until Hampden is a cauldron of noise and expectation.

Steve Clarke has still to reveal his team - but it looks like he’ll line up without Everton’s Nathan Patterson -- CLICK HERE

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 16:34

Che Adams: My regret on Scotland timing and how I might not be playing at Hampden at all

Interview by Stephen Halliday - CLICK HERE

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 16:28

Support

There’s been a lot of support for Ukraine from Scotland - in delaying tonight’s match to the humanitarian effort.

That might not extend to the 90 minutes from 7.45pm but there has still been a warm welcome today and even as far back as March when Scotland’s friendly with Poland raised money for victims of the conflict.

Here’s one of the welcomes today at Kelvingrove Art Galleries in Glasgow.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 16:11

IN QUOTES

I would like to extend my gratitude to the Scottish national team - to the coaching staff, players, to the whole Scottish people - who have provided Ukraine with this incredible help,” he said. I have spoken with some of the players and coaching staff before and they have expressed their feelings towards Ukraine, for which we are very grateful.

Our mood, I would describe as a fighting mood, because everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days, what the situation is like on the ground. That’s why I would say our motivation is definitely 100 per cent to win.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko
Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 16:06

Andrew Smith comment

Ukrainian players and their staff possess motivations beyond mere qualification for a football tournament, and will crave giving their beleaguered countryfolk a fillip in these horrific times. But what happens on a grass field in Mount Florida ultimately won’t alter one jot the struggle for their autonomy; their very lives.

Andrew Smith, Specialist football writer

Scotland v Ukraine debate: It is their flawed reasoning that is, in itself, offensive and disrespectful - Andrew Smith

It can’t be easy to contest a World Cup qualifier when your country has been ravaged by air strikes responsible for appalling death and destruction, and an intolerable humanitarian crisis.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 15:39

Scotland squad

Steve Clarke faces one of his biggest selections in his managerial career- Scottish or otherwise. Here’s a look at the players at his disposal

Scotland squad in full to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier play-off at Hampden

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the biggest game in the Tartan Army’s calendar since Serbia – Ukraine at Hampden in the World Cup play-off next month.

*though since his initial selection Allan Campbell has replaced the injured Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 15:34

Scotsman football show

Here’s Matthew Elder previewing tonight’s big match with football writers Andrew Smith and Joel Sked.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 15:22

Welcome

Hello and welcome to The Scotsman’s live blog coverage of Scotland’s vital World Cup play-off against Ukraine.

It promises to be an emotionally charged evening on the southside of Glasgow given the opposition and what’s at stake so let us take you through the build-up, the match and the reaction.

And we might even be back on Sunday... fingers crossed.

Monday, 30 May, 2022, 18:20

Goals, goals, goals

Would be nice to add a few more to this list tonight (and Sunday).

Unhandled: video-youtube

Home
Page 1 of 1
ScotlandUkraineSteve ClarkeWales
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.