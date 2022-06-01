I would like to extend my gratitude to the Scottish national team - to the coaching staff, players, to the whole Scottish people - who have provided Ukraine with this incredible help,” he said. I have spoken with some of the players and coaching staff before and they have expressed their feelings towards Ukraine, for which we are very grateful.

Our mood, I would describe as a fighting mood, because everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days, what the situation is like on the ground. That’s why I would say our motivation is definitely 100 per cent to win.”