Ukraine are the visitors to Hampden in the first of two matches which will decide Europe’s final participants in Qatar this November.
Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.
Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, live coverage, post-match reaction and key analysis from Scotland’s crucial qualifier on the road to Cardiff and Qatar.
Refresh below for the latest updates from the National Stadium as we follow Scotland’s World Cup bid into tonight’s highly charged play-off.
Scotland v Ukraine: LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:32
- World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final
- Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - kick-off 7.45pm
- Winner to face Wales on Sunday
TEAM CONFIRMED
Steve Clarke has confirmed the Scotland line-up.
The manager has gone with two strikers and made a decision on Nathan Patterson’s replacement
Scotland team v Ukraine: CONFIRMED - Steve Clarke names TWO strikers for World Cup play-off
Steve Clarke has made his decision and named the starting 11 players for Scotland’s crucial World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine at Hampden.
TEAM NEWS
Live from Hampden
Sports editor Mark Atkinson is in position at the National Stadium for the latest episode of The Scotsman Football Show with Matthew Elder.
How to watch
Of course you’ll be following the action here in our live blog on Scotsman.com, hopwever the match will be available to watch or stream too.
Here’s how...
What channel is Scotland v Ukraine on? Is the game on TV? World Cup play-off details, live stream, kick-off time
Scotland head into one of their biggest matches in recent history on Wednesday when Ukraine visit Hampden Park for a World Cup play-off semi-final.
IN QUOTES
Ally McCoist, speaking on Sky Sports
The magnitude of this game will not be underestimated or lost on both sides or in both countries. I’ve had the butterflies since about 4 o’clock this morning, I couldn’t sleep, I’m really looking forward to it. It was nerves, genuine nerves for the game but good nerves. I’m positive, hopeful and optimistic without being over-confident.
Music to watch games by
Scotland fans can get in the mood with the national team’s suggested playlist.
It’s not quite Ronnie Browne yelling “COME ON” but it’s a decent warm-up with kick-off less than two hours away now
Scene setter
Welcome to what could stand as the last few hours of Scotland remaining in the frame for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
Alan Pattullo sets the scene for tonight’s pivotal play-off semi-final
Scotland willing to pay heavy price of progress against Ukraine: Aaron Hickey conundrum, no Andy Robertson, 'not back to normal'
Welcome to what could stand as the last few hours of Scotland remaining in the frame for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
Team decisions
Steve Clarke has some team decisions to make. It won’t be long now until we learn who he has picked.
Andrew Smith pored over the key areas and how the manager could frame his team.
Scotland team v Ukraine: Steve Clarke's obvious starting XI blueprint for World Cup play-off showdown
There is an obvious (dark) blueprint for the Scotland starting line-up Steve Clarke is likely to select to face Ukraine.
While David Oliver made an early line-up prediction before Nathan Patterson’s injury ruled the right-back out.
Scotland v Ukraine: Is this Steve Clarke's team for crucial World Cup play-off?
Steve Clarke must select one of his most important line-ups of his Scotland tenure – and probably of his entire managerial career.
Souness on Scotland
Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness provoked some debate earlier this week when he revealed his desired outcome from tonight’s big game.
What did Graeme Souness say about Scotland v Ukraine to shock the Tartan Army?
Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness has shocked the Tartan Army by revealing he will be supporting Ukraine in Wednesday's World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden.
🚨 TWO HOUR WARNING 🚨
We’re 120 minutes away from kick-off at Hampden...
Are you ready?