LiveScotland v Ukraine LIVE: Team confirmed for World Cup play-off, pre-match build-up from big match at Hampden

Scotland’s men haven’t been to the World Cup since 1998. Just 180 minutes – plus penalties and extra-time if necessary – are now between Steve Clarke’s side and ending an an absence of almost a quarter of a century.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 6:21 pm
A Ukraine supporter stands on the steps outside Hampden Park, ahead of the World Cup Qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
A Ukraine supporter stands on the steps outside Hampden Park, ahead of the World Cup Qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Ukraine are the visitors to Hampden in the first of two matches which will decide Europe’s final participants in Qatar this November.

Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.

Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, live coverage, post-match reaction and key analysis from Scotland’s crucial qualifier on the road to Cardiff and Qatar.

Scotland v Ukraine: What our writers think will happen at Hampden

Refresh below for the latest updates from the National Stadium as we follow Scotland’s World Cup bid into tonight’s highly charged play-off.

Scotland v Ukraine: LIVE

Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:32

  • World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final
  • Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - kick-off 7.45pm
  • Winner to face Wales on Sunday
TEAM CONFIRMED

Steve Clarke has confirmed the Scotland line-up.

The manager has gone with two strikers and made a decision on Nathan Patterson’s replacement

Scotland team v Ukraine: CONFIRMED - Steve Clarke names TWO strikers for World Cup play-off

Steve Clarke has made his decision and named the starting 11 players for Scotland’s crucial World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine at Hampden.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:31

TEAM NEWS

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:18

Live from Hampden

Sports editor Mark Atkinson is in position at the National Stadium for the latest episode of The Scotsman Football Show with Matthew Elder.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:14

How to watch

Of course you’ll be following the action here in our live blog on Scotsman.com, hopwever the match will be available to watch or stream too.

Here’s how...

What channel is Scotland v Ukraine on? Is the game on TV? World Cup play-off details, live stream, kick-off time

Scotland head into one of their biggest matches in recent history on Wednesday when Ukraine visit Hampden Park for a World Cup play-off semi-final.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:13

IN QUOTES

The magnitude of this game will not be underestimated or lost on both sides or in both countries. I’ve had the butterflies since about 4 o’clock this morning, I couldn’t sleep, I’m really looking forward to it. It was nerves, genuine nerves for the game but good nerves. I’m positive, hopeful and optimistic without being over-confident.

Ally McCoist, speaking on Sky Sports
Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:07

Music to watch games by

Scotland fans can get in the mood with the national team’s suggested playlist.

It’s not quite Ronnie Browne yelling “COME ON” but it’s a decent warm-up with kick-off less than two hours away now

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 18:00

Scene setter

Welcome to what could stand as the last few hours of Scotland remaining in the frame for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

Alan Pattullo sets the scene for tonight’s pivotal play-off semi-final

Scotland willing to pay heavy price of progress against Ukraine: Aaron Hickey conundrum, no Andy Robertson, 'not back to normal'

Welcome to what could stand as the last few hours of Scotland remaining in the frame for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 17:56

Team decisions

Steve Clarke has some team decisions to make. It won’t be long now until we learn who he has picked.

Andrew Smith pored over the key areas and how the manager could frame his team.

Scotland team v Ukraine: Steve Clarke's obvious starting XI blueprint for World Cup play-off showdown

There is an obvious (dark) blueprint for the Scotland starting line-up Steve Clarke is likely to select to face Ukraine.

While David Oliver made an early line-up prediction before Nathan Patterson’s injury ruled the right-back out.

Scotland v Ukraine: Is this Steve Clarke's team for crucial World Cup play-off?

Steve Clarke must select one of his most important line-ups of his Scotland tenure – and probably of his entire managerial career.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 17:47

Souness on Scotland

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness provoked some debate earlier this week when he revealed his desired outcome from tonight’s big game.

What did Graeme Souness say about Scotland v Ukraine to shock the Tartan Army?

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness has shocked the Tartan Army by revealing he will be supporting Ukraine in Wednesday's World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 17:45

🚨 TWO HOUR WARNING 🚨

We’re 120 minutes away from kick-off at Hampden...

Are you ready?

