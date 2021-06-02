(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Steve Clarke has already had the national team in Spain for a training camp as he sets up the Scotland squad for a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Next on the list is a match scenario with Holland providing the opposition in nearby Faro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His 26-man squad was confirmed yesterday as the UEFA deadline passed – but European finalists Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay have yet to catch up with the group.

That – plus John Fleck’s positive COVID test result and the precautions taken around it – mean his options are a little different to what he would otherwise would have hoped, but it will be a worthwhile exercise nonetheless.

It’s 12 days until the Czech Republic match at Hampden – and we’ll take you through the first warm-up match and all the reaction, right here at The Scotsman website and liveblog.