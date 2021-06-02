Steve Clarke has already had the national team in Spain for a training camp as he sets up the Scotland squad for a major tournament for the first time since 1998.
Next on the list is a match scenario with Holland providing the opposition in nearby Faro.
His 26-man squad was confirmed yesterday as the UEFA deadline passed – but European finalists Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay have yet to catch up with the group.
That – plus John Fleck’s positive COVID test result and the precautions taken around it – mean his options are a little different to what he would otherwise would have hoped, but it will be a worthwhile exercise nonetheless.
It’s 12 days until the Czech Republic match at Hampden – and we’ll take you through the first warm-up match and all the reaction, right here at The Scotsman website and liveblog.
LIVE: Scotland v Netherlands - Euro 2020 warm-up
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 June, 2021, 19:10
- International challenge match
- Estadio Algarve, Portugal
- Kick off 7.45pm
Here’s what some of you have been saying in regards to the starting line-up.
Remember Steve Clarke’s team is depleted because of John Fleck’s positive COVID test result (you can read more on that here).
And , err.... 👀
It’s too late for one sadly...
Pre-match results are in
Just done the marking on our predicted line-up against Steve Clarke’s selected side... 10/11
We said - Ryan Fraser ❌
He said - David Turnbull ✅
Last time out
Like Scotland, the Netherlands have been missing from recent tournaments.
Granted, they haven’t missed the last ten like Scotland have - but there is a degree of the unknown about a country regularly seen at bthe business ends of major finals.
Steve Clarke’s team were not the only ones in action today...
So with that in mind, who would you pick?
Scotland’s first match is against Holland, and after a training camp in Spain it’s matches in Portugal on the way home.
Countdown
Before we tackle this evening’s match (kick-off 7.45pm), let’s take a minute for why we’re actually here.
It’s currently just under 12 days, or 285.5 hours, or 17130 minutes, or 1,027,800 seconds until Scotland kick-off against the Czech Republic, marking the nation’s return to a nation football finals for the first time since 1998.
The tournament itself starts on June 11 with Italy v Turkey in Rome... but it’s the big one three days later.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Scotsman’s live coverage of Scotland’s international friendly with Holland in Portugal.
It’s the first of two warm-up matches before Steve Clarke’s team return to the UK - and a major tournament - next week.
We’ll have all the build-up, in-game action and news plus post-match reaction and analysis here and at The Scotsman website.