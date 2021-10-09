Last month’s wins over Moldova and Austria not only ensured Scotland occupy second spot in the World Cup qualifying section and ruled Grant Hanley out through suspension, it also sparked a national ticket rush for this evening's match.
Scotland v Israel: Live
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 16:31
- Hampden Park - SOLD OUT
- Kick off 5pm
- World Cup qualifying - UEFA Group F
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, Patterson, Hendry, Tierney, McTominay, Robertson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Adams, Dykes.
IN QUOTES
James McFadden, Sky Sports
People speak about three or five at the back being defensive but it can be offensive. If you play with two strikers and let John McGinn release and he has an important job tonight, playing in behind and breaking through the line to help the front two out.
In 30 minutes time, a sold-out Hampden will roar on Scotland’s penultimate home World Cup qualifier of the campaign
Craig Gordon
Scotland’s number one spoke to the media ahead of this evening’s match
IN QUOTES
Neil McCann, BBC Sportsound
That left side is so solid, and my only concern is the right - Patterson is so quick, he’s well equipped to go forward and McTominay will have to use that controlling part of his game and get over to guard against counter attacks.
Win over Austria
As mentioned earlier, Scotland saw off Austria in Vienna to move second in the group last month. Steve Clarke has warned his players not to waste the win they earned so well.
Steve Clarke on his Scotland secret weapons as he warns players not to waste win over Austria
Steve Clarke has urged Scotland not to risk rendering redundant last month’s victory over Austria as his side seek to cement their second-place position in Group F.
Last time at Hampden
Behind the scenes
The team has been preparing for this evening’s game at the Oriam - the Scottish National Team youtube channel went behind the scenes earlier this week.... it’s a lot wetter on the west side of the country today.
Today’s match referee is Szymon Marciniak from Poland.
There might be an omen in that - and not a good one.
He’s officiated two games involving Scottish teams in Europe over the past 18 months - and both ended in defeat.
Both were also Rangers games - so he’ll know Nathan Patterson. He was in charge for the 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League knock-out bstages in March 2020 (just before the pandemic shutdown the game across the continent), and earlier this season when Steven Gerrard’s team was beaten by Malmo in Sweden.
