Scotland's captain Andy Robertson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Last month’s wins over Moldova and Austria not only ensured Scotland occupy second spot in the World Cup qualifying section and ruled Grant Hanley out through suspension, it also sparked a national ticket rush for this evening's match.

There’s now no briefs left so the only way to keep up with the game for those not at the National Stadium in Mount Florida, is on TV, radio or here at The Scotsman’s live blog.

We’ll have all the info and pre-match build-up, team news, match action, reaction and analysis this afternoon, this evening and across the weekend.