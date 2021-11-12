Scotland team v Moldova: Steve Clarke names starting line-up for vital World Cup qualifier

Three points in Chisinau will guarantee a second place in Group F and a place in the World Cup play-offs. Failure to do so would require a positive result at home to Denmark in the final group match on Monday, unless Israel lose away to Austria in their penultimate fixture then Scotland will qualify for the play-offs regardless of their result in Moldova.
Steve Clarke faced a number of selection issues for the big match with Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie both suspended, while Manchester United’s Scott McTominay flew home from the training camp due to illness.
The Scotland boss has opted to go with a Southampton strike force of Che Adams supported by attacking-midfielder Stuart Armstrong, while Leeds captain Liam Cooper comes into the defence.
Here is how Scotland line-up: