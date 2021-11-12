Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be forced into five changes for the Moldova clash. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Scotland team v Moldova: Steve Clarke names starting line-up for vital World Cup qualifier

Scotland can take a big step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar with victory in Moldova.

By Alan Pattullo
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:44 pm
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:21 pm

Three points in Chisinau will guarantee a second place in Group F and a place in the World Cup play-offs. Failure to do so would require a positive result at home to Denmark in the final group match on Monday, unless Israel lose away to Austria in their penultimate fixture then Scotland will qualify for the play-offs regardless of their result in Moldova.

Steve Clarke faced a number of selection issues for the big match with Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie both suspended, while Manchester United’s Scott McTominay flew home from the training camp due to illness.

The Scotland boss has opted to go with a Southampton strike force of Che Adams supported by attacking-midfielder Stuart Armstrong, while Leeds captain Liam Cooper comes into the defence.

Here is how Scotland line-up:

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The Hearts goalkeeper is Scotland's undisputed no.1

Photo: Claus Bech

Photo Sales

2. DRC - Jack Hendry

Has grown in stature since the Euros to become a key cog in the Scotland defence

Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

Photo Sales

3. DC - Liam Cooper

The Leeds captain has shown he can be relied upon at international level

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. DLC - Kieran Tierney

The Arsenal full-back has recovered from injury in time to face Moldova

Photo: Jose Breton - SNS Group / SFA

Photo Sales
ScotlandSteve ClarkeQatarLiam Cooper
Next Page
Page 1 of 3