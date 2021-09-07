Scotland team v Austria: Is this Steve Clarke's starting XI for tonight's World Cup qualifier?

Steve Clarke’s men go into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Moldova on Saturday that has left them third in the Group F table, a point ahead of tonight’s opponents, who suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat in Israel at the weekend.

Clarke will be forced into making at least one change to his starting XI after full-back Nathan Patterson, who made his first senior start against Moldova, withdrew from the squad due to injury along with Kenny McLean and Ryan Fraser, with Paul McGinn called up as the only replacement.

What other changes could there be to the Scotland line-up? Here is our predicted starting XI for the match in Vienna …

1. GK - Craig Gordon The Hearts stopper has looked comfortable after regaining the Scotland number one role for this week's triple-header

2. DRC - Jack Hendry The Brugge defender had a couple of important inventions and looked assured on the ball after returning to the side against Moldova.

3. DC - Grant Hanley The Norwich centre-half has become a key linchpin of the defence and will make his seventh consecutive Scotland start in Vienna

4. Kieran Tierney - DLC The Arsenal defender will take up his customary position on the left of the back three and will look to get forward.