Scotland team to play Denmark: Is this Steve Clarke's starting XI for World Cup qualifier?

National team manager Steve Clarke doesn’t have his problems to seek ahead of the game with several players ruled out due to a combination of injury and unavailability due to Covid-19 protocols.

Stuart Armstrong, Greg Taylor and James Forrest were all forced to pull out of the squad shortly after it was announced thanks to injury.

Further blows came this weekend with the news John McGinn and Nathan Patterson would be missing due to government restrictions.

The loss of Patterson and Forrest, two options at right wing-back, were further exacerbated when it was revealed Stephen O’Donnell was unable to travel for this match.

Then, just to top things off, Kevin Nisbet was ruled out with a knock, which means there will be no natural forward on the bench if Clarke decides to start two up top.

1. GK - Craig Gordon With David Marshall omitted from the squad after losing his place at Derby, and Jon McLaughlin unavailable, the Hearts man is the clear choice for No.1. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

2. DRC - Jack Hendry Clarke may be tempted into picking a more solid defensive option, such as Leeds United's Liam Cooper, but Hendry's ability on the ball fits the manager's system better. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

3. CB - Grant Hanley A decent performer during the Euros, Hanley should keep his place at the heart of the back four. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

4. DLC - Kieran Tierney Could potentially play at RWB, but Clarke will surely want one of his best player (if not his single best player) playing in a position he's more comfortable with. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales