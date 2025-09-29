Scotland return to international action next month as they look to continue their strong start to the World Cup qualifying campaign against Greece and Belarus at Hampden Park.

With four points collected from their opening two World Cup qualifying games against Denmark and Belarus in September, Scotland and their supporters are gaining belief that they can finally end their 28-year exile from the tournament.

Scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, fans will soon discover the squad Steve Clarke has picked, with a number of players hoping they have done enough to warrant a maiden call-up, or recall, ahead of next month’s double header. But which Scottish stars have put their name in the frame for October’s World Cup qualifying squad?

Here, The Scotsman take a look at 10 players who may have entered Clarke’s thinking ahead of the squad announcement.

1 . Stuart Findlay - Hearts Has been a key figure in Hearts' rise to the top of the Scottish Premiership after signing on loan from Oxford United in the summer. A threat in both boxes, his sole Scotland appearance came back in 2019 during a 6-0 win over San Marino. His early-season form at Tynecastle, coupled with Steve Clarke's lack of strength at centre-back, means he's got an outside chance of a call-up.

2 . Josh Mulligan - Hibs The former Dundee man has started well at Easter Road, and almost instantly became one of David Gray's key men. With an ability to play at full-back, or central midfield, the versatile 22-year-old has a chance of being named in Scotland squad.

3 . Ryan Porteous - LAFC A first choice for Scotland heading into last year's Euros, his red card against Germany has resulted in him dropping down the pecking order, and eventually falling out of the squad altogether. He's enjoyed a strong start in the MLS with LAFC and will be hoping he's given Steve Clarke a timely reminder of his talents.