Scotland out to ensure Moldova trip isn't the end of the road for World Cup journey

High rise blocks of flats dating back to the Soviet era fringe the route along Dacia Boulevard. It’s hardly an avenue of dreams but a significant reward is waiting for them providing they can avoid any pratfalls of the sort that befell them in this city 17 years ago.

It should be a source of comfort to note that Moldova have declined markedly since then but it isn’t. Why? Because Scotland, that’s why. Relaxed Covid restrictions have combined with cheap beer and (comparatively) cheap flights to create the perfect conditions for a sizeable travelling contingent to be let down.

Apart from Wembley, it is the first time for a while, since perhaps Cyprus in pre-Covid days two years ago, that a big support has been mobilised.

The potent ingredient known as expectation was absent then. Scotland were already well out of contention in their qualifying group. This trip has felt like a proper Tartan Army excursion with all the added pressure that brings.

Steve Clarke made the very fair observation that this current side cannot be associated with past failures, some from as long as a generation ago, while skipper Andy Robertson remarked that rather than deserving a reputation as bottle merchants, the current team have distinguished themselves by overcoming setbacks on a regular basis.

“We know Serbia scored with the last kick of the ball to almost snatch the Euros away from us," he said. "Against Israel at Hampden, we had a sell-out crowd but they scored early doors and maybe teams in the past would have fallen away from that, but we kept going and doing what we think we’re good at. We kept trying to probe them and in the end a game is 94 or 95 minutes long and we proved that by scoring in the 93rd minute through Scott McTominay to get the three points.

“It doesn’t matter how you get them. It’s all about getting them and that’s why we’re in the position we’re in today.”

Clarke was equally keen to avoid labelling Scotland as an accident waiting to happen. He does not want past failures to be pinned on these players. “I know it’s something historical, but it’s not connected with this team,” he said.

“We went to the Faroes and it was a tough game but we managed to get the result we wanted,” he added. “We managed to avoid that tag there so hopefully we come out of this game and we’re all in a good place.”

Such good vibes contrast with the mood in the Moldova camp. Manager Roberto Bordin enjoyed a decent playing career in Italy with the likes of Parma and Napoli but appears to be nearing the end of the line as Moldova manager after seven straight competitive defeats.

He fronted a very low-key pre-match press conference in what felt like an old gymnasium hall from the tone of questions from local reporters a sense of desperation is setting in. Will they ever win again? Bordin sought to explain why the football team is enduring such a slump. They are in transition he pointed out. With so many young players being introduced into the team, is it any wonder that results have suffered? When observing these exchanges from a Scottish perspective, the warning bells grew louder. These are opponents with little to lose.

The similarity between the current circumstances and the scenario facing Scotland in 2007 has been remarked upon. A confident side, fresh from a 3-1 win over Ukraine and riding high in their group, fetched up in Tbilisi knowing a win would secure a play-off place for Euro 2008.

A struggling Georgia side forced to field a 17-year-old debutant in goals won 2-0. Although Scotland had one last chance, a defeat to world champions Italy at Hampden ensured there was no tangible reward from a qualifying campaign that included two wins over France.

Scotland have some comfort in knowing they have a game against Denmark on Monday night though given the visitors' current form it can hardly be viewed as an assurance policy.

It is possible for Scotland to secure a play-off whatever the outcome of their own game this evening. If Israel lose in Austria it doesn't matter what happens here in Chisinau in a neat, compact stadium that is an improvement on the dilapidated venue for the 1-1 draw in 2004.

But Clarke wants things settled at the earliest opportunity. He would prefer for Scotland to take care of matters themselves rather than waiting to hear the result in Vienna. As well as landing a play-off place, Scotland can also finish higher than their seeding for the first time since 2007, under Alex McLeish.

Ultimately, of course, this still wasn’t good enough to qualify for Euro 2008. There’s still work to be done if Scotland are to secure something of substance from Clarke’s first complete regular qualifying campaign in charge of the international team.

"The first target for us was to qualify for Euro 2020 and we managed to achieve that,” he said.

“But we managed to achieve that on the back of the work Alex McLeish and his staff did, and the players at that time, by getting us through the Nations League. If we can finish second in this group, and then get through the play-offs, then it’ll feel a little bit more like coming through the front door, rather than the back door.”