Scotland learn UEFA Nations League opponents - Ukraine again, short Ireland trip and Armenia first - but no Israel

Scotland Manager Steve Clarke with captain Andrew Robertson at full-time of the World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park, on October 09 , 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke’s side, were in Pot Two of League B and were drawn to face Republic of Ireland and Armenia in the competition, before the topped ranked sides were drawn, adding March’s opponents to the section which will be contested in the lead-up to the Euro 2024 Championships.

The first fixtures will be played in June next year, however Scotland will have an early insight into Ukraine when they meet in the World Cup play-off semi-final in March.

Scotland have experienced previous success in the Nations League having qualified for Euro 2020 through the play-offs which were secured by topping their table in the competition.

Scotland's coach Steve Clarke. (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While the draw has paired Scotland with Ukraine, again, it did separate the Tartan Army and Israel who have met frequently in recent years. The possibility of an eighth meeting in five years with Willy Ruttensteiner's team was on the cards, but Scotland were drawn with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland from Pot Three instead.

The national team were also handed a first with matches against Armenia – opposition never before faced by the senior men’s side.

Nations League matches were introduced as an alternative to friendlies and have opened qualification routes in the past. Though the format for Euro 2024 qualifying is not yet confirmed, including details of how teams might earn play-off spots via the 2022-23 Nations League they are expected to be approved and published by the time matches kick off in June.

The scheduling is as follows:

Matchdays 1 and 2: June 2-8, 2022; Matchdays 3 and 4: June 8-14, 2022

Matchdays 5 and 6: September 22-27, 2022; Play-offs: March 21-23 and 24-26, 2024.

The four group winners in League B will be promoted for the 2024/25 edition. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated.