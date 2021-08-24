Scotland fans split on Steve Clarke contract extension as supporters react on social media

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has signed a new contract until 2024. Picture: SNS

After making it to Euro 2020, but failing to make much of an impression on the tournament, and Scotland making an inauspicious start to World Cup qualifying, supporters were split on the news with the majority reacting negatively.

THOSE AGAINST SAID…

@DerekStewartG66: “Building on the Euros? As in the 1 goal and zero points in 3 games? Those Euros? A reward for mediocrity, more like.”

@David_Davy_Dave: “Flopped over line thanks to 2 penalty shoot out wins after McLeish gifted him a play off place. Just dropped Marshall about a year too late. Generally had a dire Euros. Already playing catch up for World Cup & likely out after these next 3 games. So SFA give him an extension!"

@JackMcM72: “Should have waited until after the World Cup qualifying campaign before deciding this.”

@JohnMcd48692854: “So you really do think just getting to a tournament is a success. It’s this small minded mentality that holds us back.”

@zidanebaldpatch: “Why? 2 wins in 10. Vs the Faroes and Luxembourg. 8 wins in 22 competitive games. Already toiling after 3 World Cup qualifiers. Am I missing something here?”

@Rognvald11: “Building from what exactly? A competition we only got to because we scraped past Israel and Serbia on penalties? A competition where we looked worse than North Macedonia? What an absolute joke. He's a dinosaur who got a bit luckier than the dinosaurs who preceded him. 2024.”

@laurence_1875: “My country is finished unfortunately.”

THOSE IN FAVOUR SAID…

@Roorj6: “F*** me. Short memories in the comments here.”

@fatweegee: “Good news, stability to build on some good foundations for next two major tourneys.”

@rankine_euan: “Delighted that Clarke has committed beyond the current campaign. IMO, there has been a clear progression since he came in and hopefully he can continue to build further from qualifying for EURO 2020. Can’t wait for next week.”

@HaggoCammy: "The fact we qualified showed progress. Hopefully he can build on that quality again and try be more competitive. I would have waited til World Cup until another contract, however in Clarke we trust.”

@Gorantaylis: “Not without his faults but hard to begrudge him after getting us to our first tournament in 20+ years.”

