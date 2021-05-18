GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 01: Scotland manager Steve Clarke is pictured during a Scotland press conference as he announces his squad for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Russia and San Marino on October 01, 2019, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It’s been a long 23 years since Scotland fans were able to see their national team lining up at a major international tournament.

While Shelley Kerr’s Scotland Women qualified for the Women’s World Cup in 2019, the men’s national team have been absent from elite international competitions since the World Cup in France 1998.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 last November following a breathtaking playoff with Serbia, then ended in a nerve shattering penalty shoot out. The win provoked joyous celebrations across the nation’s households and handed Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall a place in Scottish football folklore, with his penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrović replayed by the Tartan Army time and time again.

Now, over two decades of waiting is almost over, with just 27 days left until Scotland walk out at Hampden Park for their opening game against Czech Republic.

Of course, the Tartan Army will want to know which players they’ll be roaring on this summer, and here we’ve got all you need to know ahead of Steve Clarke’s squad announcement.

When will the squad be announced?

Steve Clarke will be announcing his squad tomorrow between 12pm and 12:30pm at Scotland’s National Stadium, Hampden Park, in Glasgow. A special video will be played, with the names of each squad member revealed during it. The Scotland manager will then speak to broadcast media separately in a press conference at 2pm.

How can I watch the squad announcement?

Sky Sports News will be broadcasting the squad announcement live. You can also watch the announcement live via the Scotland national teams Facebook page, alternatively you can follow @ScotlandNT to watch it live via Twitter.

Why is it a squad of 26 rather than the usual 23?

The change to the tournament’s squad sizes was made by FIFA in aid to help with the challenges presented by Covid-19.

There are no details given of the Scottish FA's standby lists, though player lists do not have to be submitted with UEFA until June 1, although current regulations do allow unlimited replacements in the event of serious injury or illness before Scotland’s first game on June 14th, providing replacements are medically certified.

Which players have already been ruled out?

Scotland’s injury list has piled up over recent weeks, with Norwich City’s Kenny McClean and Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie joining Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack on the treatment table. All three are definitely ruled out of the competition. Ryan Fraser has also been rated as doubtful, with Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce citing his inclusion would be a ‘risk’.

Who do we predict will be in Scotland’s squad?

David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin, Craig Gordon, Declan Gallagher, Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McKenna, Liam Palmer, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Andy Considine, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Fraser, David Turnbull, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams, Lawrence Shankland, Kevin Nisbet, Lyndon Dykes, Leigh Griffiths.