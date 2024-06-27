Pedro Martinez Losa has lavished praise on Rachel Corsie after she made her punditry debut at the European Championships.

Scotland Women head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has hailed ‘incredible’ Rachel Corsie after she received country-wide praise following her impressive appearance as a BBC pundit at Euro 2024.

The 34-year-old skipper made her punditry debut for the broadcaster during Scotland’s European Championship campaign and was given unanimous praise online from fans and pundits alike. While Corsie has now departed the tournament following Scotland elimination, many have called for her to return following her ‘unique insight’ and ‘eloquent’ analysis.

“It is good for fans to see her breaking barriers,” said Martinez Losa. “She is a great example, Rachel has an incredible football brain. We have others too, with a lot of experience in the dressing room. We can have intense conversations. It is exciting, I feel comfortable knowing staff and players can challenge each other and create an element of trust. Players aren’t just told to do things, we propose ideas but we build it together.

“First and foremost, I prefer to value her as a player. Her role is big in terms of leadership. Her knowledge is good. It is for her to think and decide about those next steps for the future, whenever that happens. I have seen scenarios where players are starting to prepare for their next steps and we are happy to support that.”

Corsie, who recently agreed a new deal with Women’s Super League side Aston Villa, has been capped 152 times by her country since making her debut in 2009 and will look to help Scotland take another step towards next year’s Women’s Euros after being named in the squad to face Slovakia and Serbia for next month’s qualifying games.

The women’s national team have already secured a play-off spot after back-to-back wins over Israel earlier in the month, but will look to top their qualification group and continue their recent positive momentum. In a change from the norm, Scotland’s final group game against Serbia will now take place at Partick Thistle’s Firhill Stadium on July 16 as opposed to their usual stomping ground of Hampden Park. The Spanish head coach has often praised the decision to play women’s national team games at the national stadium but also admits he would be open to taking the women’s national team across the country in order to inspire more fans to attend games.