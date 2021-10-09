Last month’s wins over Moldova and Austria not only ensured Scotland occupy second spot in the World Cup qualifying section and ruled Grant Hanley out through suspension, it also sparked a national ticket rush for this evening's match.
There’s now no briefs left so the only way to keep up with the game for those not at the National Stadium in Mount Florida, is on TV, radio or here at The Scotsman’s live blog.
We’ll have all the info and pre-match build-up, team news, match action, reaction and analysis this afternoon, this evening and across the weekend.
Refresh for the latest updates as we follow the TENTH meeting with Israel and SEVENTH in three years – with a place at the World Cup in Qatar the eventual prize on the line.
Scotland 3-2 Israel: Live
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 18:58
- SCOTLAND 3 (McGinn 28, Dykes 62, McTominay 90+3) ISRAEL 2 (Zahavi 5, Dabbur 31)
- Stunning free-kick from playmaker silences Hampden after five minutes. McGinn curls in a leveller but Dabbur responds almost immediately
- Lyndon Dykes penalty saved before half-time but striker nets VAR-assisted goal in second half but McTominay wins it late
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, Patterson, Hendry, Tierney, McTominay, Robertson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Adams, Dykes.
- Hampden Park is SOLD OUT for World Cup qualifying - UEFA Group F
Full Time
Scotland 3
McGinn 29, Dykes, 57, McTominay 90+3
Israel 2
Zahavi 5, Dabbur 31
IT’S OVER
Scotland win in the most dramatic of circumstances and that is a VITAL three points for Steve Clarke’s team.
Scotland move four points above Israel with three games still to play in the section.
Six minutes are up
Incredible ending for Scotland. Incredible ending for Scott McTominay.
He’s had a poor game defensively but has come up trumps when it mattered for Scotland.
All that’s needed now is the full-time whistle.
GOAL SCOTLAND
Unbelievable! Scott McTominay!
Goal!
3-2!
90+2 Corner earned by Lyndon Dykes
Scotland have one late chance
Added time...
Scotland and Israel have SIX minutes to find a winner in this World Cup qualifier... if it stays the same Israel have the slight advantage on the head-to-head results on away goals scored.
However that would require them pulling a point back and finishing level in the group.
87 - So close!
Lovely shuffles from Nathan Patterson and then Ryan Christie on the right but the cut-back to John McGinn is met flush but it’s a great save from Ofir Marciano to keep his side in it.
Kieran Tierney puts the ball in the net from Billy Gilmour’s free-kick but it’s pulled back for a foul by Dykes on Marciano.
Kieran Tierney puts the ball in the net from Billy Gilmour’s free-kick but it’s pulled back for a foul by Dykes on Marciano
🔄 SUBSTITUTION
ON - Ryan Christie
OFF - Che Adams