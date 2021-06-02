Jack Hendry of Scotland celebrates with Stuart Armstrong after scoring their side's first goal during the international friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland at Estadio Algarve on June 02, 2021 in Faro, Portugal. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Steve Clarke has already had the national team in Spain for a training camp as he sets up the Scotland squad for a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Next on the list is a match scenario with Holland providing the opposition in nearby Faro.

His 26-man squad was confirmed yesterday as the UEFA deadline passed – but European finalists Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay have yet to catch up with the group.

That – plus John Fleck’s positive COVID test result and the precautions taken around it – mean his options are a little different to what he would otherwise would have hoped, but it will be a worthwhile exercise nonetheless.

It’s 12 days until the Czech Republic match at Hampden – and we’ll take you through the first warm-up match and all the reaction, right here at The Scotsman website and liveblog.