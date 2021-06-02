Steve Clarke has already had the national team in Spain for a training camp as he sets up the Scotland squad for a major tournament for the first time since 1998.
Next on the list is a match scenario with Holland providing the opposition in nearby Faro.
His 26-man squad was confirmed yesterday as the UEFA deadline passed – but European finalists Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay have yet to catch up with the group.
That – plus John Fleck’s positive COVID test result and the precautions taken around it – mean his options are a little different to what he would otherwise would have hoped, but it will be a worthwhile exercise nonetheless.
It’s 12 days until the Czech Republic match at Hampden – and we’ll take you through the first warm-up match and all the reaction, right here at The Scotsman website and liveblog.
Scotland v Netherlands - Euro 2020 warm-up
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 June, 2021, 21:25
- Scotland 2 (Hendry 11, Nisbet 62) Netherlands 1 (Depay 17)
- International challenge match. Estadio Algarve, Portugal
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands: Krul, Timber, de Ligt, Wijndal, Dumfries, de Vrij, Wijnaldum (Gravenberch 30), de Roon, Depay, de Jong (Klaasen 30) , Weghorst.
- 🏴 Scotland: Gordon, Robertson, Cooper (Gallacher 60), Tierney (McKenna 67), Hendry, Forrest (Fraser 60), Turnbull, Armstrong, McGregor, Christie, Dykes (Nisbet 60).Taylor 68)
80 - Scotland substitution
Debut ends and another begins...
OFF - Turnbull
ON - Gilmour
79 - Gordon involved
He hasn’t been called upon much but two important interventions from Craig Gordon.
First a punch to the corner kick clears the danger but substitute van Aarnholt zips into the box and hits a deflected shot at goal and it’s pushed out for a corner with a quickfire reaction save by the Hearts goalkeeper.
77 - Free-kick Netherlands
Slight push there from Jack Hendry to concede a free-kick just outside the box.
Memphis Depay fires the set-piece off the head of Callum McGregor - now wearing the captain’s armband - and it’s a corner for Holland as the pressure continues.
75 - Pressure
Since the changes - the first time around - it’s all been Holland on the attack but Scotland are holding firm... so far.
67 - Substitutions
Scotland had another couple of changes in the aftermath of Nisbet’s goal. So too did Holland.
ON - McKenna, Taylor
OFF - Robertson, Tierney
For Netherlands
OFF - Timber, Weghorst, Wijndal
ON - Berghuis, Promes, van Aarnholt.
70 - Waltzing (in) Memphis
Some lovely footwork in the box from the Lyon striker in the Holland ranks, Memphis Depay, and his shot is scrambled out of the goalmouth by David Turnbull.
67 - Debut strike
David Turnbull shows his confidence on his debut pinging a curling shot from the edge of the box that spins just wide of the top corner.
That would have been a story - a goal on debut - to rival Nisbet’s first touch, first goal.
Lovely finish
Cool as you like from the Hibs striker as he stroked home that lovely cross from Andy Robertson with his first touch of the ball.
The captain had been quiet in the first half - and that was commented upon by Willie Miller at half-time on BBC Scotland - but that was a sumptuous ball after Ryan Christie’s patiently weighted lay-off and a great composed finish from Nisbet.
2-1
62 - GOAL!
Kevin Nisbet!
60 - Scottish substitutions
Several changes for Steve Clarke and Scotland
OFF - Cooper, Dykes, Forrest
ON - Nisbet, Fraser, Gallacher
In quotes
James McFadden, Sky Sports
We don’t have much height in the team but these are the games where you try things to find another way.
59- Free kick
Denzil Dumfries clatters Kieran Tierney and it’s a tempting free-kick on the left wing for Scotland, but it’s a mix-up between Armstong, Christie and Turnbull and the Dutch defence isn’t tested.
Wasted opportunity.
52 - Backheel
Yikes. That’s Liam Cooper’s second backheeled clearance of the game.
The first was a bit cooler than that scrambled one though.
Bouncing ball riccochets off Tierney and then Cooper under pressure from the Dutch attack and the Leeds captain flicks the ball out from under his feet and concedes a corner.
Second half
Back underway for the second half of the challenge match.
In quotes
Willie Miller, BBC Sportsound
There have been flaws but there is a lot of good work being done and the team look confident, have created opportunities and scored a very, very good goal.
It’s a good first half that gives a lot of optimism but I wouldn’t get carried away.