Ukraine are the visitors to Hampden in the first of two matches which will decide Europe’s final participants in Qatar this November.
Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.
Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, live coverage, post-match reaction and key analysis from Scotland’s crucial qualifier on the road to Cardiff and Qatar.
Refresh below for the latest updates from the National Stadium as we follow Scotland’s World Cup bid into tonight’s highly charged play-off on the southside of Glasgow.
Scotland v Ukraine: FULL TIME
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:41
- FULL TIME: Scotland 1 Ukraine 3
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, Robertson, Hickey, Hanley, Cooper, McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Dykes, Adams.
- World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final - Winner to face Wales on Sunday
- Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - kick-off 7.45pm
FULL TIME
And thats that.
SCOTLAND 1 UKRAINE 3
An emotional evening at Hampden ends in disappointment for Scotland and Ukraine are heading for Cardiff - and perhaps Qatar.
And there’s a goal in added time - but not at the end Hampden was hoping for.
Ukraine cut Scotland off as the home side presses for the equaliser and Dobryv tucks away a Zinchenko through ball for a third on the counter attack.
Corner Scotland
Che Adams forces a corner, swung in by McGinn but headed wide by Hanley - who is cut in the process.
Three minutes to go...
90 - Added time
Four minutes of added time has been announced. Can Scotland force extra time in added time? They’ve scored late at the east end of Hampden before against Israel....
80 - McGregor to the rescue again
Brilliant tracking back from Callum McGregor - scoring at one end and cutting up a counter-attack at the other - after an incisive through pass from Mudryk to Dovbyk but the Celtic captain sprinted back to poke the ball away for a corner.
79 - Over the line
Callum McGregor’s strike after Bushchman’s punch clear was tipped by the goalkeeper but he couldn’t keep it out and even the despairing lunge on the line is a fraction too late and it counts with the replays clearly showing the ball over the line.
Ten minutes to go. Yaremchuk has been substituted by Ukraine. Can they force extra-time?
GOAL SCOTLAND!
The ball’s over the line!
Is Scotland’s comeback on?!
75 - Big save Bushchman
Che Adams forces a good save from the Ukraine goalkeeper with a powerful drive, well saved but the ball breaks to John McGinn whose shot is deflected over the bar for a Scotland corner.
70 - Ukraine on the break
Craig Gordon to the rescue again.
A twisting, turning run forward from Tsygankov - his final act of the game - forces a low save from Craig Gordon after a Ukrainian breakaway.
IN QUOTES
James McFadden, Sky Sports
The goalkeeper is not comfortable with the ball at his feet, with the crosses into the box. Keep putting the pressure on, the chances will come and we only need one.