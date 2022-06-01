LiveScotland 1-2 Ukraine LIVE: Callum McGregor gives Scotland hope after Yaremchuk and Yarmolenko hand visitors emotional lead

Scotland’s men haven’t been to the World Cup since playing Morocco in France 1998. Just 180 minutes – plus penalties and extra-time if necessary – are now between Steve Clarke’s side and ending an an absence of almost a quarter of a century.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 7:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 9:31 pm
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores to make it 1-0 during a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores to make it 1-0 during a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ukraine are the visitors to Hampden in the first of two matches which will decide Europe’s final participants in Qatar this November.

Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.

Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, live coverage, post-match reaction and key analysis from Scotland’s crucial qualifier on the road to Cardiff and Qatar.

Scotsman Clark Gillies and his Ukrainian wife Victoria at Hampden before going into different ends of the ground before a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Refresh below for the latest updates from the National Stadium as we follow Scotland’s World Cup bid into tonight’s highly charged play-off on the southside of Glasgow.

Scotland v Ukraine: FULL TIME

Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:41

  • FULL TIME: Scotland 1 Ukraine 3
  • SCOTLAND: Gordon, Robertson, Hickey, Hanley, Cooper, McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Dykes, Adams.
  • World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final - Winner to face Wales on Sunday
  • Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - kick-off 7.45pm
Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:41

FULL TIME

And thats that.

SCOTLAND 1 UKRAINE 3

An emotional evening at Hampden ends in disappointment for Scotland and Ukraine are heading for Cardiff - and perhaps Qatar.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:40

GOAL!

And there’s a goal in added time - but not at the end Hampden was hoping for.

Ukraine cut Scotland off as the home side presses for the equaliser and Dobryv tucks away a Zinchenko through ball for a third on the counter attack.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:36

Corner Scotland

Che Adams forces a corner, swung in by McGinn but headed wide by Hanley - who is cut in the process.

Three minutes to go...

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:34

90 - Added time

Four minutes of added time has been announced. Can Scotland force extra time in added time? They’ve scored late at the east end of Hampden before against Israel....

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:29

80 - McGregor to the rescue again

Brilliant tracking back from Callum McGregor - scoring at one end and cutting up a counter-attack at the other - after an incisive through pass from Mudryk to Dovbyk but the Celtic captain sprinted back to poke the ball away for a corner.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:27

79 - Over the line

Callum McGregor’s strike after Bushchman’s punch clear was tipped by the goalkeeper but he couldn’t keep it out and even the despairing lunge on the line is a fraction too late and it counts with the replays clearly showing the ball over the line.

Ten minutes to go. Yaremchuk has been substituted by Ukraine. Can they force extra-time?

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:33

GOAL SCOTLAND!

The ball’s over the line!

Is Scotland’s comeback on?!

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:21

75 - Big save Bushchman

Che Adams forces a good save from the Ukraine goalkeeper with a powerful drive, well saved but the ball breaks to John McGinn whose shot is deflected over the bar for a Scotland corner.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:18

70 - Ukraine on the break

Craig Gordon to the rescue again.

A twisting, turning run forward from Tsygankov - his final act of the game - forces a low save from Craig Gordon after a Ukrainian breakaway.

Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 21:15

IN QUOTES

The goalkeeper is not comfortable with the ball at his feet, with the crosses into the box. Keep putting the pressure on, the chances will come and we only need one.

James McFadden, Sky Sports
