Scotland 1-0 Moldova RECAP: Lyndon Dykes goal the difference as Scots disappoint in victory

All the action as it happened at the national stadium.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 6:41 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:08 pm
Lyndon Dykes celebrates making it 1-0. Picture: SNS
Scotland defeated Moldova on Saturday evening in the second match of their World Cup qualifying triple-header.

Lyndon Dykes netted in the 14th minute and that was enough to separate the sides. Though the hosts missed a couple of great chances, and blew a few others, they still shouldn’t be content with their performance against one of the weakest sides in Europe.

An improvement will be required on Tuesday in Austria if Scotland are going to get the result their flagging qualification campaign needs.

Scotland v Moldova LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:37

  • World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park
  • Expected crowd of 35,000
  • Scotland looking for second group win
Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:37

Full-time

It’s all over at Hampden. Dykes’ early goal gives Scotland a victory but this wasn’t the performance fans wanted after the defeat to Denmark. Some booing could be heard at full-time.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:34

90 min

Five minutes of injury-time at Hampden.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:29

87 min

Christie blows a huge chance after taking the ball into feet from McLean on the edge of the box. He has the whole goal to aim for and somehow puts it over the bar.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:26

85 min

Dykes is replaced by Turnbull.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:26

84 mins

Hanley passes up another chance from a corner after being found by McLean. He gets under his header too much and sends it high over the bar.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:16

74 min

Another double-substitution as Cooper and McLean replace Gilmour and Robertson. McGregor takes on the captain’s armband.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:11

70 min

Adams has a pop from 25 yards that’s deflected just wide of goal.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:07

65 min

Double substitution from Scotland as McGinn and Nisbet are replaced by McGregor and Adams.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:06

61 min

Two chances in the space of a seconds. First Nisbet fires into the arms of a goalkeeper. The striker then becomes provider after Gilmour intercepts the ball from the throw out. Nisbet’s ball back into the midfielder is perfect but Gilmour knocks his finish wide.

Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:00

58 min

A wayward cross from the right sums up Nisbet’s day so far as the Hibs striker hasn’t got going on his first start for the national team.

