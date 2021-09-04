Scotland defeated Moldova on Saturday evening in the second match of their World Cup qualifying triple-header.
Lyndon Dykes netted in the 14th minute and that was enough to separate the sides. Though the hosts missed a couple of great chances, and blew a few others, they still shouldn’t be content with their performance against one of the weakest sides in Europe.
An improvement will be required on Tuesday in Austria if Scotland are going to get the result their flagging qualification campaign needs.
Scotland v Moldova LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:37
- World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park
- Expected crowd of 35,000
- Scotland looking for second group win
Full-time
It’s all over at Hampden. Dykes’ early goal gives Scotland a victory but this wasn’t the performance fans wanted after the defeat to Denmark. Some booing could be heard at full-time.
Five minutes of injury-time at Hampden.
Christie blows a huge chance after taking the ball into feet from McLean on the edge of the box. He has the whole goal to aim for and somehow puts it over the bar.
Dykes is replaced by Turnbull.
Hanley passes up another chance from a corner after being found by McLean. He gets under his header too much and sends it high over the bar.
Another double-substitution as Cooper and McLean replace Gilmour and Robertson. McGregor takes on the captain’s armband.
Adams has a pop from 25 yards that’s deflected just wide of goal.
Double substitution from Scotland as McGinn and Nisbet are replaced by McGregor and Adams.
Two chances in the space of a seconds. First Nisbet fires into the arms of a goalkeeper. The striker then becomes provider after Gilmour intercepts the ball from the throw out. Nisbet’s ball back into the midfielder is perfect but Gilmour knocks his finish wide.
A wayward cross from the right sums up Nisbet’s day so far as the Hibs striker hasn’t got going on his first start for the national team.