Scotland take on Moldova on Saturday evening in the second match of their World Cup qualifying triple-header.
Steve Clarke and his side will be looking for a much better performance than the one witnessed in Copenhagen during the week. The away side knocked the ball around well in the final 30 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to make up for a dire first half in which they were completely outclassed by their hosts who scored twice in quick succession to give them a cushion worthy enough to see out the rest of the game.
Victory, and a comfortable one as well, is essential ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Austria in what will be a huge clash between the two sides expected to battle it out for third place in the group.
Scotland v Moldova LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 04 September, 2021, 21:16
- World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park
- Expected crowd of 35,000
- Scotland looking for second group win
Another double-substitution as Cooper and McLean replace Gilmour and Robertson. McGregor takes on the captain’s armband.
Adams has a pop from 25 yards that’s deflected just wide of goal.
Double substitution from Scotland as McGinn and Nisbet are replaced by McGregor and Adams.
Two chances in the space of a seconds. First Nisbet fires into the arms of a goalkeeper. The striker then becomes provider after Gilmour intercepts the ball from the throw out. Nisbet’s ball back into the midfielder is perfect but Gilmour knocks his finish wide.
A wayward cross from the right sums up Nisbet’s day so far as the Hibs striker hasn’t got going on his first start for the national team.
McGinn intercepts a slack pass on the edge of the Moldovan box. He opts to go for goal and sees his shot blocked by Vadim Bolohan.
From the resulting corner, Hanley heads over when he should have hit the target.
The second half is underway.
Half-time
The referee blows for the end of the first half as Dykes’ goal separates the sides.
A late intervention from Hendry does enough to affect Maxim Potîrniche’s header from close range following a corner as Moldova get their first proper chance of the game.
Mihail Ghecev worries Gordon with a shot from distance and whistles past the goalkeeper’s left-hand post.