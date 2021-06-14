The warm-up games and training camp are over, and now the real Euro 2020 action begins for the Tartan Army.
Some 12,000 fans will be in the socially distanced national stadium for the return to the big stage – the first match in 23 years at a major tournament for the national team.
It’s been a longer wait than ever imagined – and prolonged by the pandemic which means a reduced allocation for the Tartan Army for this eagerly awaited game.
Steve Clarke is tasked with picking the first XI from his 26-man squad, which has been based in the north-east of England for the past few days, and will emulate Craig Brown, the last national manager to take Scotland to a major tournament – and indeed the last manager to be in charge of a Scotland side at the European Championships, and the last man to win a game there too.
Can the current crop re-write that record from 1996 on the first major tournament appearance since 1998?
We will find out and The Scotsman will be there at Hampden and here with you bringing you all the action and reaction as well as pre-match build-up to get you in the mood (as if you need it) via our liveblog below, which we’ll be updating throughout the big day.
Scotland v Czech Republic: LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 14 June, 2021, 15:20
- Scotland 0 Czech Republic 2 (Schick 41, 52)
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell, Robertson, McTominay, Hendry, Hanley, McGinn, Dykes, Christie, Cooper, Armstrong.
- CZECH REP: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Soucek, Kral, Jankto, Masopust, Darida, Schick.
62 - Adams
Che Adams has only been on the park for 15 minutes but he’s been integral to Scotland and involved in about as many attacks in that quarter of an hour as the team was in the first half.
60 - Wide
Stuart Armstrong drives forward and takes a decent shot at goal that spins off a Czech defender and lands on the roof of the net.
Hampden’s deflated, but Scotland not out of it yet.
58 - Flattened
That goal that looped through the Mount Florida air has brought the atmosphere at Hampden down flat.
A stunner - but Czech Republic had started the second half very positively... although they probably didn’t expect to add to their goal in quite such flamboyant circumstances.
52 - WOW
What a goal.
It’s TWO for the Czech Republic as Schick sticks it into the net from the halfway-line at Hampden.
Jack Hendry losing out with a low drive having stepped forward and is punished so severely.
48 - Scooped
What a save from the Czech goalie Vaclik.
He scoops the ball out from behind himself after Robertson’s cross bounces awkwardly off Stuart Armstrong and Tomas Kalas.
Lyndon Dykes was also lurking with intent but the goalkeeper did well to avert the danger.
46 - SAVE
Bright start from the leaders - denied twice by David Marshall.
First they pass through the defence standing off and Schick’s drive is pushed away by Marshall and then he’s down low momnts later to deny Soufal’s drive after picking up possession from Scott McTominay.
Half-time substitution
▶️ ON - Adams
◀️ OFF - Christie
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Paul Lambert, BBC MOTD
The goal is really poor. John McGinn has a 2-on-1 and then Grant Hanley is pulled out - one of the best headers of the ball - as soon as that happens you’re in trouble. Their game plan is set-plays.
IN QUOTES
Billy Dodds, BBC Sportsound
We’ve played well in stages, and it’s a case of who cracks first and unfortunately it’s been us.
HALF TIME
That’s it for the first half.
HALF-TIME
Scotland 0 Czech Republic 1
(Schick 41)
45 - Charge!
Big brutal run through from Scott McTominay is ended by Jan Boril as Scotland press for an equaliser.
Manchester United man wants a penalty but he looked the aggressor as he charged powerfully, but nothing doing.
Hampden liked it though and roared appreciation.
41 - GOAL
Czech Republic take the lead
Header from Patrik Schick after a deep run from Tomas Kalas finds space to cross and the striker beats David Marshall to silence Hampden.
The home side managed to get another corner away but no-one is picking the runner up and Stephen OI’Donnell’s rush isn’t enough to block the delivery and David Marshall is well beaten.
36 - Space
Scotland are used to more space than they’re being afforded by Czech Republic. Particularly the ‘McTominay space’ just ahead of the defence. The Czech side are pressing that area well and the midfield - Scotland’s strongest area - is finding it tight.
Perhaps why Robertson has enjoyed so much space wide down the left.
Missing Tierney’s bursts too.
Replays
Looks like a penalty - and a strong claim for Scotland - as John McGinn fires a shot at goal. In real-time there didn’t seem much in it but the midfielder wanted a spot-kick - and on the slow-mo he has a case.
The defender was, perhaps, making a block in a natural position - but there’s no doubt it struck an arm.
30 - Save
So close!
Andy Robertson side-foots a shot at goal and it’s pushed over by Tomas Vaclik.
Big chance