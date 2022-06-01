Scotsman Clark Gillies and his Ukrainian wife Victoria at Hampden before going into different ends of the ground before a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park, on June 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.

Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, live coverage, post-match reaction and key analysis from Scotland’s crucial qualifier on the road to Cardiff and Qatar.