Ukraine are the visitors to Hampden in the first of two matches which will decide Europe’s final participants in Qatar this November.
Scotland or Ukraine will progress through this evening’s play-off semi-final to face Wales, who overcame Austria in March and have awaited the winners of this delayed semi-final – postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing Russian invasion. The winner on Sunday will head to the gulf state later this year and join in Group B with England, Iran and Team USA.
Hampden is a sell-out for the must-see match and The Scotsman will be in place to bring you all the build-up, live coverage, post-match reaction and key analysis from Scotland’s crucial qualifier on the road to Cardiff and Qatar.
Refresh below for the latest updates from the National Stadium as we follow Scotland’s World Cup bid into tonight’s highly charged play-off on the southside of Glasgow.
Scotland v Ukraine: LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 20:05
- Scotland 0 Ukraine 0
- SCOTLAND: Gordon, Robertson, Hickey, Hanley, Cooper, McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Dykes, Adams.
- World Cup 2022 play-off semi-final - Winner to face Wales on Sunday
- Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - kick-off 7.45pm
16 - Inches away
Ukraine come so close to scoring. A tackle from Callum McGregor slides back to Yarmolenko in a position beyond the last defender but - courtesy of the ball coming from a Scotland player he’s onside - he stabs at goal but Craig Gordon takes the sting out of the shot then recovers to gather before the ball can creep over the line
Ally McCoist, Sky Sports co-commentator
Ridiculous save
14 - Free-kick in a good Scotland position?
Che Adams takes a flick-on from Lyndon Dykes and is shaping to shoot at the edge of the box biut he is nudged onto the ball by Illia Zabarnyi and the free-kick is awarded... to Ukraine. Much to Adams’ frustration.
10 - BOOKING
Another bad challenge and anothe rbooking for the viitor. Ruslan Malinovski is next in the book for a foul Lyndon Dykes.
7 CHANCE
Big save from Craig Gordon, tipping a shot over the bar.
Flowing move from the right wing - Yaremchuk flicked on and the strike from Tsygankov is tipped over. It was bound for the roof of the net.
5 - YELLOW CARD
After an end to end start, Yaremchuk goes into the book VERY early for a late sliding challenge on Billy Gilmour.
Kick off!
Billy Gilmour plays the ball to John McGinn and we’re underway at Hampden.
Emotional anthems pre-match from both sides.
Ukraine, each wrapped in their national flag, were joined by a chorus from the crowd before Flower of Scotland boomed out.
Fantastic support and sentiment and now moments away from kick-off
Teams are out
Andy Robertson leads Scotland out to a packed Hampden aead of what promise to be emotional pre-match anthems.
🎶 Join in
Scotand fans have been encouraged to join in with the Ukranian national anthem as a pre-match show of support with the country and the present situation and ongoing conflict over the invasion from Russia.
It’s almost time for the teams, so here’s a reminder of the words - and pronunciation - courtesy of Duolingo
IN QUOTES
Steve Clarke, Scotland manager
For Aaron [Hickey] it’s just another big game, he’s played a lot of big games in Serie A this year. He’s a very mature young man, and I’m sure he’ll handle the occasion fine.