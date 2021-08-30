Ryan Hedges: Aberdeen turn down another bid for in-demand Wales internationalist

Aberdeen Ryan Hedges is a wanted man.

According to reports, Blackburn Rovers made an offer in the region of £500,000 for the Wales internationalist, but the Pittodrie hierarchy have decided to reject the bid.

The Lancashire club are the third team from England to show concrete interest in the 26-year-old, after Blackburn’s fellow Championship side Cardiff looked at signing the former Barnsley man, while League One Ipswich Town are also keen on him.

Despite Hedges being in the last year of his contract, Aberdeen don’t feel pressured to sell the player and see him as an integral part of their squad as they look to build on a promising start in the cinch Premiership.

Aberdeen have offered Hedges a new contract and talks are ongoing, but Hedges is ambitious and does see his future in the second tier of English football. However, he is understood to be happy at Pittodrie and in no rush to leave.