Rangers ace Nathan Patterson reacts to Scotland goal and Steven Gerrard departure

The 20-year-old was one of Scotland' s best performers in the 2-0 win over Moldova in Chisinau as the team secured a World Cup play-off berth.

Patterson opened the scoring with a fine finish after excellent play with John McGinn in the first-half before delivering the assist for Che Adams after the interval.

The Rangers full-back has been away with his country at a time when Steven Gerrard departed Ibrox for Aston Villa.

“That’s just football,” Patterson told Sky Sports. “Things happen week by week.

"You just need to take things in your stride and I’ve done that my whole career and it's paid off.”

Patterson, who will miss the Denmark clash on Monday after picking up his second yellow card of the campaign, said he was “buzzing” after playing a pivotal role in such an important fixture.

“We came to get the three points and we’ve done that," he said. “It was a good team performance, a joy.

Nathan Patterson played a key role in Scotland's win over Moldova. (Photo by BOGDAN TUDOR/AFP via Getty Images)

"We started well but fell off. We didn't keep a hold of the ball and we weren't winning second balls. We just needed a wee bit of composure and a bit of link-up play.

"Me and John have linked up well, I've gone through and kept my head, kept it low and it went in so I’m buzzing.”