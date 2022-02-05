Raith Rovers refuse to speak to press after Hamilton draw as David Goodwillie saga rumbles on

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Kirkcaldy side dropped more points in their bid to win promotion to the Premiership in what was the first game since the club confirmed on Thursday that David Goodwillie would not play for the club following his controversial signing.

A point with Accies leaves Raith six points behind leaders Arbroath having not won in their last eight league games.

The club have been headline news across the past six days from the moment they announced the striker's arrival from Clyde.

Rovers faced severe backlash for signing a player who was branded a rapist by a civil court in 2017. In a statement which has now been deleted from the club’s website, they stood by their new arrival explaining “the management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad”.

That was followed by a statement on Thursday where Raith admitted they “got it wrong”, confirming he would not play for the club.

McGlynn didn’t speak on the matter in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s match.

Following the goalless draw, neither the manager nor any player spoke to the press following a “club decision”.

McGlynn received a warm reception from the Stark’s Park crowd but the team were booed off at full-time after failing to win with chants of “sack the board” emanating from the home support with the club's chief executive Karen McCartney in attendance.

