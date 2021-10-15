Partick Thistle destroy Hamilton Accies as second-half blitz leaves hosts reeling

Partick Thistle's players celebrate a fine win.

In what was a galling night for Accies boss Stuart Taylor, his Jags counterpart Ian McCall was left beaming after his team scored five second-half goals to grab fourth position in the table.

Thistle took an early lead on seven minutes when Zak Rudden bundled the ball home from a corner and while the visitors looked slightly the better team in the opening period, nobody could have envisaged such a collapse from Hamilton after the break.

Brian Graham – who was one of the best players on the pitch – converted from close range after a Rudden cross and after that, Accies totally folded.

Rudden netted again, Scott Tiffoney got in on the act, substitute Connor Murray scored and then Graham made it 6-0 with 15 minutes remaining, and the prospect of more goals were on the cards.

However, Hamilton restored a slither of respect when David Moyo headed in late on for a consolation, but this was Thistle’s night.

Their forward line of Graham and Rudden are linking up very well, with Stuart Bannigan and Ross Docherty dictating play in the middle. They made a statement of intent with this result.