Euro 2024 is now well underway and hordes of football fans have already descended on Germany for a feast of summer football.

With Germany already packed full of members of the Tartan Army, Stuttgart is set to be the third city to see a Scottish invasion as Steve Clarke’s side face a crunch clash with Hungary.

Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to make history by making the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time as one of the best third placed teams.

Nations such as France, England and Portugal headed to the tournament as big favourites, however, it has been Germany that have made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Germany - 4/1 The host nation have moved to joint favourites to win Euro 2024 after winning their first two group games impressively. They've not had much success in recent tournaments but, with a home crowd, could easily go all the way this summer. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . France - 4/1 World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite a drab draw against Netherlands, they are still joint favourites to win the whole thing. | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . England - 9/2 The Three Lions were favourites heading into the tournament but have seen their odds fall after two poor performances in the group stage. | Getty Images Photo Sales