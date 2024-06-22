Euro 2024 is now well underway and hordes of football fans have already descended on Germany for a feast of summer football.
With Germany already packed full of members of the Tartan Army, Stuttgart is set to be the third city to see a Scottish invasion as Steve Clarke’s side face a crunch clash with Hungary.
Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to make history by making the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time as one of the best third placed teams.
Nations such as France, England and Portugal headed to the tournament as big favourites, however, it has been Germany that have made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?
Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*
*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.