Who do the bookies think will win Euro 2024? Cr. Getty ImagesWho do the bookies think will win Euro 2024? Cr. Getty Images
Who do the bookies think will win Euro 2024? Cr. Getty Images | Getty Images

Odds on Euro 2024: Who will win Euro 2024, Euro 2024 favourites - latest odds on England, Germany and Scotland

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 22:28 BST

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024 - and how are Scotland’s chances rated?

Euro 2024 is now well underway and hordes of football fans have already descended on Germany for a feast of summer football.

With Germany already packed full of members of the Tartan Army, Stuttgart is set to be the third city to see a Scottish invasion as Steve Clarke’s side face a crunch clash with Hungary.

Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to make history by making the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time as one of the best third placed teams.

Nations such as France, England and Portugal headed to the tournament as big favourites, however, it has been Germany that have made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The host nation have moved to joint favourites to win Euro 2024 after winning their first two group games impressively. They've not had much success in recent tournaments but, with a home crowd, could easily go all the way this summer.

1. Germany - 4/1

The host nation have moved to joint favourites to win Euro 2024 after winning their first two group games impressively. They've not had much success in recent tournaments but, with a home crowd, could easily go all the way this summer.

World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite a drab draw against Netherlands, they are still joint favourites to win the whole thing.

2. France - 4/1

World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite a drab draw against Netherlands, they are still joint favourites to win the whole thing.

The Three Lions were favourites heading into the tournament but have seen their odds fall after two poor performances in the group stage.

3. England - 9/2

The Three Lions were favourites heading into the tournament but have seen their odds fall after two poor performances in the group stage.

Can the Spanish side return to their glory days of 2012 and win the Euros once again? They topped Scotland's qualification group and made it all the way to the semi's last time.

4. Spain - 5/1

Can the Spanish side return to their glory days of 2012 and win the Euros once again? They topped Scotland's qualification group and made it all the way to the semi's last time.

