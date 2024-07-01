The 2024 European Championships have now entered the pulsating knockout stages, with Germany, England, Spain and Switzerland already progressing from the last 16 stage.

The Tartan Army are heading home after a devastating last-gasp loss to Hungary in Stuttgart, but the Scottish invasion on Germany will be remember for years to come, despite the familiar group stage exit.

Nations such as France, Germany and Spain all headed to the tournament as massive favourites and have understandably had made the biggest impact so far. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024?

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . England - 7/2 The Three Lions were favourites heading into the tournament after a late, late win over Slovakia in the last 16.

2 . Spain - 4/1 Can the Spanish side return to their glory days of 2012 and win the Euros once again? They have won all four of their games and are in the quarter final.

3 . Germany - 9/2 The host nation have moved to three second favourites to win Euro 2024 after topping Group A and progressing to the quarter final stage with victory over Denmark.