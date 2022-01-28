Niall McGinn made his debut for Dundee in Wednesday night's 0-0 draw with St Johnstone (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

McGinn struck the penalty while an Aberdeen player confirming Dundee’s fate in 2013 after the Dens Park club had been parachuted into the Premiership following Rangers’ financial demise.

All has now been forgiven and forgotten after McGinn signed on for duty at Dundee earlier this week after agreeing an 18-month contract from Aberdeen.

He made his debut as a substitute shortly after half-time in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with bottom club St Johnstone. The 34-year-old winger showed glimpses of the quality 11th placed Dundee will need if they are to avoid finishing in either of the bottom two places.

McGinn was gratified by the reception he received from the Dundee fans, who were generous with their applause when he warmed up in the first half.

“I have been at Aberdeen a long time and played against Dundee many times,” he said. “It was a really nice to get a nice warm welcome from the fans – it was massively appreciated. Even the social media chat has been brilliant so it’s nothing but thanks to them. Hopefully I can go and show them some good performances on the pitch.”

McGinn now has three home games in a week in which to show the Dundee fans what he can do, including Tuesday’s sold-out clash against Dundee United. This clash is bookended by equally vital games v St Mirren, who have been buoyed by a win over McGinn’s former club on Tuesday, and Ross County.

“It was one of the first games I looked for when I looked at the fixtures,” said McGinn of the derby. “It is just nice to have three home fixtures coming up starting with St Mirren on Saturday. They are coming off the back of a very positive result.

“We know in this league if you can go on a run and win a few games then you can climb the table. We want to do that over the next ten days or so.”