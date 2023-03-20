New Scotland strip: How much will it cost? When will 150th anniversary kit be released?

The Tartan Army are eagerly anticipating the launch of a brand new Scotland kit marking the 150th anniversary of the national team.

Decked in traditional dark blue with white collar, the simple, retro design received a hugely positive response from fans when the Scottish FA teased an image on Twitter last month stating: “150 years. Coming soon...”

The latest offering from Adidas also pays tribute to Queen's Park - the club who formed the basis of the earliest Scotland teams in the 1870s - with sleeve cuffs featuring black and white hoops.

The strip also features an old-fashioned Lion Rampant crest, which is gold in colour, and will be worn by Steve Clarke's side for the first time in this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

The new Scotland strip marking the 150th anniversary of the national team. Picture: Scottish FA

It will also be adorned by the team in the friendly match against England at Hampden on September 12 – a match arranged as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations in recognition of the first international match between the sides in November 1872.

Despite already proving a huge hit with supporters, the SFA has been accused of being overly secretative with regards details of the official kit launch. Here is what we know so far ...

When will the new Scotland kit be released?

The SFA has confirmed that the 150th anniversary strip will be on sale from Tuesday, March 21. The exact time of the launch has not yet been confirmed but the SFA has today (Monday) confirmed that it will be available to purchase from official retail partner JD Sports.

How much will the new Scotland kit cost?

The SFA has not yet confirmed price details for the new kit. For guidance, the last Scotland strip launched in 2022 came with a price tag of £65 for adults, £50 for juniors, £45 for children and £20 for infants.