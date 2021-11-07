Malky Mackay rues Ross County's failure to crank up tension for Rangers after early breakthrough at Ibrox

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was frutrated by the manner of his team's 4-2 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The scoreline from the teams’ first meeting in Dingwall back in August was repeated to leave County four points behind Dundee at the bottom of the Premiership table.

Mackay praised the approach of his players in defeat at Ibrox but was left to rue their failure to hold onto the early lead provided by Joseph Hungbo for more than the 13 minutes they did so until Joe Aribo equalised.

Further goals from Ryan Kent, Juninho Bacuna and an Alex Iacovitti own goal put Rangers in command before substitute Jordan White grabbed a late consolation for County.

“I am frustrated with at least a couple of the goals we conceded,” said Mackay. “We are frustrated to lose the first goal to a front post header from Aribo, when we know that he is there, and that we don’t keep it at 1-0 for long enough and allow there to be a wee bit more tenseness.

“Ryan Kent’s goal is a fantastic strike from a fantastic player, it happens, and then at 2-1 at half time I said to them ‘Let's stay in this game and keep it at 2-1 because anything can and will happen and we will have another chance’. So I am disappointed with the third goal.

“I’m proud of the way we kept going and kept trying to play and we got a good second goal. We are one of the few clubs who have scored two against them twice this season.”

