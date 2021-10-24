Livingston players make Movember fundraising pledge after Dan Barden cancer diagnosis

Daniel Barden during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Livingston and Cowdenbeath at The Tony Macaroni Arena on July 24, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Welsh goalkeeper has received support from across Scottish football and beyond since he revealed he was suffering testicular cancer and undergoing treatment for the disease.

Now his team-mates at the Tony Macaroni Arena have pledged to put their money where their moustache is and take part in the Movember campaign and raise money while growing facial hair.

Club captain Nicky Devlin said: “In light of the news last week about Dan’s horrific situation, the team wanted to do something to show our support and let him know that everyone was fully behind him.

"The Movember campaign is fantastic as it raises awareness for extremely important health issues that many men may face. We felt now more than ever, it was an appropriate time to use our platform to help raise awareness and money for these causes. Hopefully we can do just that and help raise some money, but more importantly help raise awareness, especially for testicular cancer.”

Barden, on loan in West Lothian from Norwich City, revealed his diagnosis and leave of absence from the game last week and praised David Martindale, his manager in the cinch Premiership and Daniel Farke at his parent club.

He added: “The positive thing is we’ve caught it early and the prognosis and next steps have all been positive.

“I’m confident I’ll be able to beat it and that I’ll be back out there doing what I love soon.”

Norwich wore pre-match t-shirts with a supportive message to the goalkeeper before their match with Chelsea on Saturday.

Livingston’s JustGiving fundraising page can be found here.