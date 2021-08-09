Livingston boss David Martindale 'delighted' after finally landing signing target

Odin Bailey celebrates scoring the winning goal for Birmingham City in an English Championship match against Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty

The 21-year-old joins from the English Championship side on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season after being tracked by the West Lothian club for some time.

The winger has featured six times for the Blues, including netting a last-minute winner in a match against Middlesbrough, and spent the last two seasons playing regularly on loan at Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

After the signing was confirmed, Martindale thanked City boss Craig Gardner for his work in getting the deal over the line as he beamed at the prospect of having the England youth international at his disposal.

He told the club’s website: “Odin has been on my radar for a few months to be honest but, for a variety of reasons, we were never in a place to get the deal over the line.

“[Assistant manager] Marvin [Bartley] and I met Odin while Birmingham were up in Troon for pre-season in mid-June and Craig Gardner, the Technical Director at Birmingham City, really helped push Odin our way so a massive thanks to Craig for that.

“Odin is a player who will bring pace, creativity and a very good delivery to the wide areas. He’s predominantly left-footed but can play on either wing quite comfortably. He has a great delivery and likes to put defenders on the back foot.

“With Josh Mullin asking to go out on loan, I felt it left us a little bit light in the wide areas and I’m delighted to eventually bring Odin into the football club.”

