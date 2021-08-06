Leanne Ross: Scotland's most decorated player retires to join Glasgow City coaching staff

Leanne Ross has retired from playing to take up a coaching position with Glasgow City. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 40-year-old is the country’s most decorated player with 14 Scottish Women Premier League titles, six Scottish Women’s Premier League Cups and seven Scottish Cups.

Ross, who was capped 133 times for Scotland, played an integral part in City’s domestic dominance and also been influential on the European stage, helping the club reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on two occasions.

She is the club’s record goalscorer with 264 in 354 starts, which included 54 during the 2010 campaign.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision to call time on my playing career but I feel now is the right time,” Ross said.

“I have spent 14 happy and successful years at Glasgow City and have been privileged to have played with and captained so many amazing people and footballers. This club means so much more to me than just football, it has become my extended family. I have so many special memories and have made lifelong friends, it’s a journey I wouldn’t change for the world.

“I am excited to embark on a new chapter of my career and am delighted it is with Glasgow City, a place that I call home.”

The club’s co-founder and Chief Executive Laura Montgomery paid tribute to Ross.

“Without question she is the most successful and influential player to ever pull on our jersey,” she said.

"What a tremendous career and one that to be honest will never ever be matched. She epitomises everything that makes our club great.”

