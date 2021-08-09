Lawrence Shankland edging closer to Dundee United exit door as fresh bid reported

Lawrence Shankland is wanted by Belgian outfit Beerschot.

The 25-year-old forward has been linked with a move to continent over the past week and Dundee United threw out an opening bid from the First Division A outfit, believed to be in the region of £300,000.

However, Beerschot are keen on landing the Scotland internationalist and, according to reports, have reopened negotiations with Dundee United with a view to finding an agreement on a fee.

Shankland is entering the final year of his contract and Dundee United appear of a mind to cash in on one of their prized assets, rather than letting him walk away for nothing next summer.

The three times-capped player joined Dundee United in the summer of 2019 after a prolific spell at Ayr United. His goals took the Tangerines to the Championship title and earned him a call-up into the Scotland squad.

However, under the management of Mickey Mellon last year, the goals dried up for Shankland, with Dundee United one of the lowest scorers in the top flight.

This resulted in the former Aberdeen youngster missing out on Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2020, with Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet overtaking him in the Scotland pecking order.

Shankland is, however, understood to have caught the eye of Beerschot manager Peter Maes, who wants him as his main forward in the 2021/22 campaign.

Dundee United left Shankland out of Saturday’s 1-0 over Rangers, citing a hip injury as the reason, and it appears likely United will have to continue without him for the rest of this season.