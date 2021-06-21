Kris Commons picks out 'magnificent' Scotland star who 'holds the key' to beating Croatia

Lyndon Dykes, Billy Gilmour, Andrew Robertson and Che Adams. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

Steve Clarke’s men will be looking to build on their battling 0-0 draw against England at Wembley on Friday night, but know that they must pick up all three points against the 2018 World Cup finalists if they are to give themselves a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Former Scotland international Commons believes that a win is attainable, and has highlighted Gilmour as one to watch.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, he said: "I believe this could be the end of an era for Croatia — and it feels quite fitting that Billy Gilmour could play such a prominent role in the outcome of this match.

“With his energy and relentless work-rate, I expect John McGinn will be the one who is given the freedom to break from the shape in midfield and press Modric at every opportunity.

“But it is Gilmour who holds the key to this match for Scotland. He was absolutely magnificent against England at Wembley, both in and out of possession.

“He plays with exactly the sort of freedom and belief that will be required by Scotland to go and get a positive result.

“In terms of how they play, it is impossible to avoid the similarities between Gilmour and Modric.

“Even just the way they move around the pitch, dropping into pockets of space and demanding the ball at every opportunity, is so similar.