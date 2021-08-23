Kilmarnock's Scott Robinson on his 209 day wait for a goal, not playing at Livingston and suiting Tommy Wright's style

Scott Robinson netted his first goals in 209 days for Kilmarnock against Hamilton. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

The 29-year-old was on the score sheet twice for Killie in their 2-0 win over Hamilton Accies on Saturday in the cinch Championship.

His first goal was a sumptuous header. It was the first time in 209 days that he had found the back of the net, not since he netted for Livingston in their Betfred Cup semi-final win over St Mirren back in January.

Robinson, a constant nuisance for the Accies defence, was effectively frozen out at Livingston from the start of March before joining Killie for a second spell in the summer. However, a knee injury sustained early on means he is only just getting up to full speed.

"It’s been a hard time but these things happen in football, you just have to take it on the chin and move on," he said.

“It’s politics in football if you like. I just wanted a fresh challenge. What’s happened there is in the past now. I’m just glad to be here at this club.

“I had just been training on my own until I came here. I think that's played a part, had a flare up in my knee. I’ve got that sorted now, thankfully. Hopefully I can keep hitting the ground from here.”

He added: “The gaffer knows what I’m about. I think I suit his style and if we can keep doing that and keep getting the best out of me hopefully I’ll get more chances and I’ll get more goals.

"I’m glad I scored a couple of goals for him today.”

