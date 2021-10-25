Kieran Tierney update as Arsenal defender battles injury ahead of upcoming Scotland matches

Kieran Tierney has a bruised ankle.

The left-sided player was a notable absentee when the Gunners won 3-1 in the English Premier League on Friday night against Aston Villa and the former Celtic player is likely to be sidelined again when Arsenal take on Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

While Tierney’s ankle problem does not appear to be serious, Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be monitoring the fitness of the 24-year-old, who has been capped 28 times for his country, ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

A win in Chisinau would guarantee Scotland a place in next month’s play-offs, and they may need a point from the final match against the already qualified Danes to secure a play-off spot.