John McGinn: Ex-Hibs star confirms positive Covid test and is ruled out of crucial Scotland clash

John McGinn misses the clash with Denmark. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Aston Villa midfielder tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland are due to face the Danes in Copenhagen on Wednesday. McGinn isn’t expected to be out of isolation until Thursday.

He tweeted: “Disappointed to miss out on the last 2 matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine. See you all soon.”

Scotland also face Moldova and Austria and McGinn could return for those fixtures.

