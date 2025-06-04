Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Sunderland and England under-21 midfielder Jobe Bellingham according to reports.

Sunderland’s talented teenage midfielder Jobe Bellingham is closing in on a megabucks move to Borussia Dortmund this summer, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming the Bundesliga giants are ‘expected’ to complete a deal in the coming days.

The 19-year-old has spent the last two seasons at the Stadium of Light after joining the club from Birmingham City for a fee of £3million, and played a pivotal role as the Black Cats made their long-awaited return to the English Premier League by beating Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley last month.

Having already made over 100 senior appearances despite his tender years, Jobe has made a significant impact on Wearside, but looks set to depart the club this month after reports claimed Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of the midfielder.

But how much will Jobe reportedly earn if he completes his transfer to Borussia Dortmund this month?

Jobe Bellingham celebrates promotion to the English Premier League with Sunderland last month. | Getty Images

How much will Jobe Bellingham earn at Dortmund?

The 19-year-old’s move to the Bundesliga giants will see him increase his current wages significantly. According to Capology, Jobe earns a weekly wage of £12,500 at the Stadium of Light, but this will increase to €67,308 per week (approximately £56,649) at Signal Iduna Park, before bonuses.

The English youth international is set to earn around €3.5million per year (approximately £2.9million) at Borussia Dortmund, with potential bonuses increasing his salary to €5million (approximately £4.3million) annually, according to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger.

That means his contract would see him bag approximately €8,070.09 per day, and €399.54 (£336.25) per hour, if reports of him signing a five-year contract with the German giants are accurate.

What number will Jobe Bellingham wear at Dortmund?

With the Sunderland midfielder’s transfer not yet finalised, it is not clear what number he could wear at the Signal Iduna. His brother Jude, who played for Borussia Doortmund between 2020 and 2023, wore the number 22 shirt during his time at the club, before switching to the iconic number 5 following his megabucks transfer to Real Madrid.

Should he wants to pick a number with personal significance, then the number 22 shirt is currently available at Dortmund, although this is unlikely given Jobe’s insistence that he does not want comparisons with his brother. At present, Jobe wears the number 7 shirt with Sunderland, and often sports the number 10 shirt for England’s youth teams.

Dortmund’s current number 7 is Jamie Gittens, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. Should both transfers happen this summer, he could be handed that shirt number. The squad numbers 2, 3, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 21 and 22 are also currently available.

What has been said about Jobe Bellingham’s transfer to Dortmund?

Multiple sources have claimed that the Sunderland midfielder has given a ‘decision in principle’ to join Borussia Dortmund this summer, turning down a move to Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig in the process.

According to reports from Sky Germany and BILD, the 19-year-old has been swayed by extensive efforts from Dortmund’s management team, head coach Niko Kovac, sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who are reported to have met with Jobe and his family in England and Ibiza in order to outline the club’s vision and ambitions for him.

Fabrizio Romano shared a post on his official X account on Wednesday morning, stating: “BVB (Dortmund) are expected to proceed and get the deal done with Sunderland in the upcoming days.”