Israel become serious concern for Scotland and move into second place with dramatic win over Austria

Israel's forward Munas Dabbur scores his country's second goal against Austria.

The Israelis built on Wednesday’s 4-0 win away at the Faroe Isles by dispatching the Austrians in Haifa, racing into a 3-0 lead. Although Austria staged a fightback to make it 3-2, Shon Weissman’s 59th-minute strike and a second Zahavi effort in stoppage time ensured a memorable win.

First-half goals from Manor Solomon, Munas Dabbur and Eran Zahavi rocked Austria, who managed to cut the deficit just before half time via Christoph Baumgartliner.

Marko Arnautovic then gave Austria renewed hope on 55 minutes, but Weissman and Zahavi quelled the comeback.

Celtic’s Nir Bitton starred in midfield for Israel, who also had former Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano in their starting XI.

Israel now have ten points, two clear of third-placed Scotland and three clear of Austria in fourth.

Denmark needed a late Jonas Wind goal to win 1-0 in Torshavn against the Faroes and they now lead the group by five points.

In the next Group F matches, Israel travel to Copenhagen to face Denmark on Tuesday, while Scotland travel to Austria and the Faroes host Moldova.