Injury blow for Scotland ahead of crucial World Cup qualification double-header

The Norwich City centre-back has a groin complain that will keep him out for two to three weeks, meaning he’ll miss the final two matches of World Cup qualification as Steve Clarke’s side take on Moldova and Denmark.
Victory over Moldova is all that is required to secure a place in the play-offs. Hanley has impressed in a Scotland shirt throughout 2021, though the squad will now have to take care of business without him.
