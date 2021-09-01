How the Scotland team will line-up in Denmark in vital World Cup qualifier

The national team coach has named his XI for the vital World Cup qualifier between the top two in UEFA qualification group F.

Denmark have won all three of their games so far in the section, Scotland have won one and drawn two in March.

Here is who will be lining up for the all-important match which kicks off a triple-header of international qualifiers for the mens’ A team.

1. Craig Gordon Hearts' goalkeeper is preferred ahead of Zander Clark and Liam Kelly. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. Grant Hanley Norwich City defender scored the opening goal of the campaign. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

3. Liam Cooper Leeds United captain takes a place in the defence. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales

4. Kieran Tierney Arsenal man was imperious in the last qualifier - a 4-0 win over Faroe Islands at Hampden. Photo: LEE SMITH Photo Sales