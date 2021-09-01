Steve Clarke has named his Scotland line-up

How the Scotland team will line-up in Denmark in vital World Cup qualifier

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland team to take on Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark in Copenhagen.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:35 pm

The national team coach has named his XI for the vital World Cup qualifier between the top two in UEFA qualification group F.

Denmark have won all three of their games so far in the section, Scotland have won one and drawn two in March.

Here is who will be lining up for the all-important match which kicks off a triple-header of international qualifiers for the mens’ A team.

1. Craig Gordon

Hearts' goalkeeper is preferred ahead of Zander Clark and Liam Kelly.

Photo: Fran Santiago

2. Grant Hanley

Norwich City defender scored the opening goal of the campaign.

Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

3. Liam Cooper

Leeds United captain takes a place in the defence.

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

4. Kieran Tierney

Arsenal man was imperious in the last qualifier - a 4-0 win over Faroe Islands at Hampden.

Photo: LEE SMITH

