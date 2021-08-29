How did Lionel Messi play on PSG debut? Former Barcelona star makes first appearance against Reims

PSG's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts after a challenge from Reims' Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi.

The 34-year-old missed PSG’s opening domestic matches against Brest and Strasbourg, but took his place on the bench at the Stade Auguste Delaune for the match in Champagne country.

And it was a vintage night for those in attendance, with Messi making his debut on 66 minutes when the Argentina internationalist came on for Neymar.

He was given a huge ovation by both the home and away fans and he was often sought out by his team-mates in the final 25 minutes.

Messi, however, did not have a huge impact on proceedings, with some nice moves and tricks but nothing tangible. He still looked short of full match fitness.

Kylian Mbappe – heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid – was the star of the show, scoring twice in the 2-0 win as PSG continue their 100 per cent start to their Ligue 1 campaign.