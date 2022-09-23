It is set to be the final edition in the long running series, but football fans can finally get excited with the release of EA Sports’ latest FIFA game is just around the corner!

It has been the world’s most popular football franchise for well over two decades and the latest edition – FIFA 23 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 19,000 players across 700 teams, in more than 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world – including the Women’s Super League for the first time.

And with Steve Clarke’s Scotland improving year on year, the anticipation to see which Scottish stars are given the highest ratings on the game have created much debate.

However, with all player ratings confirmed, we list the top 10 rated Scottish players on FIFA 23 – with one surprise inclusion…

1. Andy Roberson - 87 Perhaps no surprise, but Scotland and Liverpool left back Andy Robertson tops the list of best Scottish players on Fifa 23 yet again, with a bulk of his attributes in the high 80s.

2. Kieran Tierney - 81 Pacey, strong and still with years to flourish, 'KT' is one of Scotland's biggest hopes for the future. He is number on this list, with high ratings for pace, aggression and crossing.

3. Scott McTominay - 80 The tough tackling Manchester United midfielder is one of only three Scotland players to be rated 80 or higher. His key attributes on the game are tackling and aggression.

4. John McGinn - 79 The darling of the Tartan Army, John McGinn is immensely popular for both club and country and is one of the Premier League's most hard working midfielders. He's highly rated on Fifa 23 too, with his physicality his key attribute.