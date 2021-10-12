Faroe Islands v Scotland - Steve Clarke makes three changes from Israel win

The Tartan Army have bounced into Torshavn for the match at the Tórsvøllur Stadium following Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat win over Israel, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time goal.
Three points will be a huge step towards securing second place having won the last three World Cup qualifiers with Austria and Moldova having been dispatched before the Israel’s pitched up at a packed and partisan Hampden Park.
However, few Scotland fans will need reminding of the pitfalls presented by the Faroes. Away draws in 1999 and 2002 were sobering and ultimately embarrassing experiences for the country’s football team. The minnows have been on an upward trajectory over recent years.
We’ll have all the info and pre-match build-up, team news, match action, reaction and analysis this afternoon, this evening. Refresh for updates.
- Scotland will secure second if they win and both Israel and Austria lose
Early scare
A long ball from the Faroes keeper causes issues in the Scottish defence as it broke into the box but poor decision making from the home side saved Scotland.
We’re underway
One to keep an eye on...
Six of Scotland’s starting XI are a booking away from missing the game with Moldova in November.
Jack Hendry, Andy Robertson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes.
Steve Clarke explains line-up changes
Steve Clarke talked to Sky Sports ahead of the match, starting with the decision to bring Grant Hanley into the team.
“Grant’s been great for me at he back. I want his height, need his presence in the back. The thinking on the right is hopefully we dominate possession, we’ll have a lot of the ball and Ryan Fraser’s delivery from the right-hand side will cause them problems.
“We have the utmost respect for the Faroes and the way they play. I said about the 4-0 game at Hampden, it wasn’t a 4-0. The last couple of goals put a bit of gloss on it for us. We expect a tough night.
“The players are aware, they know they have worked hard to put themselves in this position in the group and they want to maintain that.”
History could be made
Scotland could make some World Cup qualifying history this evening with a win...
Faroe Islands v Scotland - Steve Clarke makes three changes from Israel win
Scotland are in the Faroe Islands for tonight's World Cup qualifier as Steve Clarke’s men look to take another step towards a play-off place for the tournament in Qatar next year.
Scotland XI is in... Three changes
Clarke has replaced Che Adams, Nathan Patterson and Callum McGregor with Ryan Christie, Ryan Fraser and Grant Hanley.
It means Christie will play alongside Lyndon Dykes, Fraser will start at right wing-back and Scott McTominay will move into midfield with Hanley slotting into the centre of defence.
What to expect from the team news?
It’s not long until Steve Clarke reveals the team to face Faroe Islands.
For many, he has two selection choices: Who does Grant Hanley replace at centre-back? Who replaces the injured Che Adams?
Starting with the latter. Ryan Christie came off the bench on Saturday to replace Adams and put in a strong performance alongside Lyndon Dykes. He has been in fine form for Bournemouth. Then there is Ryan Fraser who has linked up with Dykes previously and had a strong impact. If Clarke wants to go with an out-and-out striker he has Kevin Nisbet.
As for the defence. Scott McTominay is the obvious one to drop out due to not being a natural centre-back but after his impact on Saturday will Clarke take him out?
The injury to Che Adams which forced the striker from the field of play prior to Scotland’s dramatic winner against Israel on Saturday will rob manager Steve Clarke of playing the same starting XI which secured such a crucial victory on the road to World Cup qualification.
What does the game mean for Scotland?
Essentially, a win will move Scotland closer to securing second place in the group behind Denmark.
Craig Fowler explains what that means for World Cup qualification and how Scotland could secure a play-off spot this evening:
Scotland hold a four-point lead in second place in Group F going into tonight’s meeting with the Faroe Islands.
How to watch?
The match is live on Sky Sports Main Event. The match kicks off at 7.45pm with live coverage starting at 7pm.
Faroes record
As Alan Pattullo wrote in Monday’s Scotsman, a trip to the “North Atlantic archipelago located halfway between Iceland and Norway” prompts a certain degree of trepidation amongst Scots.
Draws either side of the Millennium are some of the Tartan Army’s worst memories. However, those results were a long time ago and this Scotland side is made of different minerals.
Here is a run down of the ten meetings between the sides, from the latest to to first:
March 2021, Scotland 4 - 0 Faroe Islands
November 2010, Scotland 3 - 0 Faroe Islands
June 2007, Faroe Islands 0 - 2 Scotland
September 2006, Scotland 6 - 0 Faroe Islands
September 2003, Scotland 3 - 1 Faroe Islands
September 2002, Faroe Islands 2 - 2 Scotland
June 1999, Faroe Islands 1 - 1 Scotland
October 1998, Scotland 2 - 1 Faroe Islands
June 1995, Faroe Islands 0 - 2 Scotland
October 1994, Scotland 5 - 1 Faroe Islands