Faroe Islands v Scotland - Steve Clarke makes three changes from Israel win

It’s not long until Steve Clarke reveals the team to face Faroe Islands.

For many, he has two selection choices: Who does Grant Hanley replace at centre-back? Who replaces the injured Che Adams?

Starting with the latter. Ryan Christie came off the bench on Saturday to replace Adams and put in a strong performance alongside Lyndon Dykes. He has been in fine form for Bournemouth. Then there is Ryan Fraser who has linked up with Dykes previously and had a strong impact. If Clarke wants to go with an out-and-out striker he has Kevin Nisbet.

As for the defence. Scott McTominay is the obvious one to drop out due to not being a natural centre-back but after his impact on Saturday will Clarke take him out?