You’ve nailed your defence, you’ve got the midfield down to a tee and you’ve managed to find yourself a tremendous pun-laden name for your team – but now comes the most important bit – picking the strikers to fire you to Euro 2020 fantasy league glory.

After all, the only way to enjoy an international tournament more is by ensuring you have something resting on every game in the form of fantasy league points.

If you’re determined to have the bragging rights amongst your pals this summer, then a goalscorer capable of bagging you goals throughout the Euro 2020 will be required.

But don’t worry, we’ve got your back as we look at six striking options for every budget that should boost your chances of fantasy football glory.

How do I play?

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad?

To get started, you’ll need to pick a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. When the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget will increase to €105 million.

Where are the Euro 2020 venues?

Who are the best strikers for every Euro 2020 fantasy football squad?

Harry Kane – England (€11.5m)

Winner of the golden boot at the World Cup in 2018, the Tottenham Hotspur hitman comes into Euro 2020 as the favourite to take the golden boot once again.

The England captain has scored 34 goals in 54 appearances for the Three Lions, with 29 of them coming in competitive fixtures. He’s capable of scoring goals from anywhere on the pitch and, if England are to progress to the final of this competition, Kane will be the figurehead and few would bet against him doing just that.

In short, Kane comes up big for his country when the pressure is on and is well worth the big bucks.

Romelu Lukaku – Belgium (€11m)

The Belgian striker is a man in form.

He is fresh off the back of a Serie A winning season with his club Inter Milan, scoring 30 goals in the process and his country are ranked number one in the world. There are an abundance of reasons why the former Everton man is tipped to shine at Euro 2020, and we can’t argue against any of them. Belgium should progress to the latter stages of the competition and are likely sail through their group. Expect Lukaku to back you plenty of points.

Kylian Mbappe – France (€12m)

Pacey, powerful, tricky and, most importantly, lethal in front of goal, the Paris St. Germain forward is rightly considered to be a world wide superstar before he’s even reached his 23rd birthday and has already scored 163 career goals.

World Champions France are the bookies favourites to go one better than they did in Euro 2016 and Mbappe is likely to be the driving force being Didier Deschamps’ side success in Europe this summer.

Which strikers offer the best value for money?

Burak Yılmaz – Turkey (€8m)

The 35-year-old shows no signs of slowing down after notching 16 goals in 28 league games for French Lille, while he has also scored four goals in his last three games for his country.

While Turkey are far from tournament favourites, they stand a good chance of progressing from a group that includes Italy, Wales and Switzerland. There’s many other strikers in the Euro 2020 fantasy league that come in at a far higher price, but offer less value than Yılmaz.

Karim Benzema – France (€10m)

Recalled to the French squad after a six year international hiatus, the Real Madrid legend starred in his country’s Euro 2020 warm-up game against Wales, and looked like he had never been away.

A serial trophy winner with his country prior to his 2015 omission, the number nine has been in fine form for Los Merengues with 30 goals in 46 games across all competitions. With France expected to go all the way, Benzema is likely to be a player who will grab you points throughout the tournament.

Mikel Oyarzabal – Striker, Spain (€7.5m)

You can choose three strikers in your squad for Euro 2020’s fantasy football league, so one of your forwards will need to be fit into the ‘good value’ category and you will struggle to find better value than Real Sociedad’s striker Oyarzabal.

Talented, creative and capable of making a big impact at the tournament, he arrives at the Euros on the back of a season that has seen him hit 11 goals and eight assists for his club side.

