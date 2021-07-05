How is your Euro 2020 fantasy league team doing? Or you closing in on a tournament win like the four semi finalist? Or have you had an unexpected hiccup like the French? Are you riding high at the top of the league, or are you already propping up you and your mates fantasy league with a poor points tally?

Whichever one it is – there’s still time to turn this around with five free transfers available this week!

The first five rounds of games at the European Championships have come and gone and the official Euro 2020 fantasy football league is offering teams the opportunity to make those much needed transfers ahead of the semi final stages.

Jack Grealish has two assists in 115 minutes of football (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group).

How do I make changes to my side?

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, find your team and click on the player you would like to substitute out of your team before scouting for his replacement.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad for the knockout stages?

You started by picking a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million. However, when the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget increases to €105 million.

You must pick a squad that consists of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Which players should I transfer into my Euro 2020 fantasy team?

Jordan Pickford – Goalkeeper, England (€5.7m)

His form at club level is scrutinized almost weekly, however, the Washington born stopper has grown into a match winner for his country over the years and has kept five clean sheets in five games so far.

Often labelled as rash, he’s been a figure of composure and calmness for Gareth Southgate’s side and is the highest scoring goalkeeper in the UEFA Euro 2020 fantasy league so far.

Lorenzo Insigne – Midfielder, Italy (€9.7m)

The Napoli midfielder has been one of the most exciting players to watch during the tournament and already has two goals from midfield at the tournament.

He has the ability to win the tournament for his country and – should they progress to the final – you’d expect the 30-year-old to play a pivotal part.

Raheem Sterling – Forward, England (€9.8m)

The Manchester City man has been doubted by many, however, he has answered every credit by becoming the most lethal marksman at the tournament.

With 33 points, Sterling has the most fantasy league points in the tournament and looks like he will score every time he gets the ball. Expect him to add more to his tally if the Three Lions perform to potential this Wednesday against Denmark.

Ferran Torres – Forward, Spain (€8.2m)

English Premier League fans need to introduction to the talents of the 21-year-old Manchester City star.

His performances during the tournament has solidified him as one of the top talents on the continent and while his country haven’t looked as free flowing as they did in the past, Torres has been excellent throughout.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Goalkeeper, Italy (€5.6m)

The Italian stopper has more fantasy football points than any other goalkeeper at the tournament so far, with the soon-to-be Paris Saint Germain number one keeping three clean sheets in three games.

He may be up against Belgium in the quarter finals, but don’t rule out the 22-year-old keeping up his good form and bagging you even more points.

Joakim Mæhle – Defender, Denmark (€4.7m)

The Atlanta full back has been one of the Dane’s stand out players this tournament, with his ability to get up and down the pitch adding a whole new dimension to a Danish squad that has scored 10 goals in it’s last three games.