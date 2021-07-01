How is your Euro 2020 fantasy league team doing? Have you flew out of the traps like Belgium? Or have you already booked your plane home? Are you riding high at the top of the league, or are you already propping up you and your mates fantasy league with a poor points tally?

Whichever one it is – there’s time to turn this around!

The first four rounds of games at the European Championships have come and gone and the official Euro 2020 fantasy football league is offering teams the opportunity to make some much needed transfers ahead of the quarter final stages.

Have you included any Scots in your Euro 2020 fantasy team?

How do I make changes to my side?

Easy. Head to the official Euro 2020 fantasy football site, find your team and click on the player you would like to substitute out of your team before scouting for his replacement.

What is my budget and how do I pick my squad for the knockout stages?

You started by picking a squad of 15 players, with a total budget of €100 million. However, when the competition reaches the knockout stages, your budget increases to €105 million.

You must pick a squad that consists of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, on match day, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Which players should I transfer into my Euro 2020 fantasy team?

Patrick Schick – Striker, Czech Republic (€8.4m)

Sorry in advance Scotland fans, but we simply had to include the Czech match winner. Three goals in two games for an unfancied Czech side has guaranteed his side’s place in the quarter finals.

The Czech’s have surprised many, and the Bayer Leverkusen striker is the type of striker that can take his side to the brink of a European Championship final for the first time since 1996.

Jordan Pickford – Goalkeeper, England (€5.7m)

His form at club level is scrutinized almost weekly, however, the Washington born stopper has grown into a match winner for his country over the years and has kept four clean sheets in four games so far.

Often labelled as rash, he’s been a figure of composure and calmness for Gareth Southgate’s side and is the highest scoring goalkeeper in the UEFA Euro 2020 fantasy league so far.

Leonardo Spinazzola – Defender, Italy (€5.6m)

As mentioned above, the Italians looked a different gravy in their 3-0 opening game win over Turkey and following it up with clean sheets against Switzerland and Wales, and whilst he did concede against Austria, it was late in extra time.

While much of the talk was about their slick attacking play, defensively they are impeccable. This guy will be at the heart of it. Get him in.

Thomas Meunier – Defender, Belgium (€5.7m)

One of the most attacking full backs in the competition, the Dortmund favourite notched his eighth international goal against Russia and is likely to be given freedom to get forward in their quarter final clash against Italy.

Expect clean sheets and the possibly of more goals and assists.

Raheem Sterling – Forward, England (€9.7m)

The Manchester City man has been doubted by many, however, he has answered every credit by becoming the most lethal marksman at the tournament.

With 27 points, Sterling has the most fantasy league points in the tournament and looks like he will score every time he gets the ball. Expect him to add more to his tally if the Three Lions perform to potential this Saturday.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – Goalkeeper, Italy (€5.6m)

The Italian stopper has more fantasy football points than any other goalkeeper at the tournament so far, with the soon-to-be Paris Saint Germain number one keeping three clean sheets in three games.

He may be up against Belgium in the quarter finals, but don’t rule out the 22-year-old keeping up his good form and bagging you even more points.

Jack Grealish – Midfielder, England (€7.6m)

The Aston Villa man is a huge hit with fans of the Three Lions due to his his skill and trickery.